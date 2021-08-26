FAN EXPO (Finally) Announces Comics-Related Special Guests

For what began as a comic book convention, FAN EXPO Denver — the inheritor of Denver Comic Con, later dubbed Denver Pop Culture Con — took a while to announce any comic-related guests. But credit where it’s due: The annual con just announced a whole slew of artists, writers and other comic creators planning to attend the event, which runs October 29 to 31.
Previously, the guest list had been limited to celebrities only, most of those related to science fiction and comic-related properties. At the same time, fans and vendors alike were starting to question why there were no comic creators announced as yet. As of only last week, all that the FAN EXPO website listed were past convention guests, which caused some confusion given that some — like the late, great Stan Lee — had since passed.
But suddenly — perhaps spurred on by questions from fans — an impressive list of over thirty comic professionals was posted to FAN EXPO's social media and website. Headliners — at least so far, because more announcements are promised — include artist Jae Lee (Inhumans, Batman/Superman, Hellshock); writer Howard Mackie (Ghost Rider, Spider-Man, X-Factor); Batman and Spawn artist Greg Capullo; Rebekah Isaacs (Buffy the Vampire Slayer); Tony Harris (Starman, Ex Machina); and Mike Grell of Green Arrow fame. A full and updated list of comic creators is listed below.
Tickets to the FAN EXPO Special Edition convention this October are now on sale, and tickets for all days are still available. Unlike celebrity autographs and photo opportunities, meeting comic book professionals is usually free, though some may charge or require a purchase for autographs. But generally, they’ll be at their booths at the convention, waiting to meet fans — which is exactly what Denver comic-book aficionados were waiting for.
Steven Ahola (CARDCAPTOR SAKURA, REDWALL)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Chris Campana (TMNT, PARKER REEF)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Greg Capullo (BATMAN, SPAWN, DEATH METAL)
Appearing: Friday and Saturday
Jeremy Clark (ZENESCOPE, LADY DEATH)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Jamie Coker (POP CULTURE ARTIST)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Francine Delgado (THE ADDAMS FAMILY, THE COMET)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Dave Dwonch (JENNY ZERO)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Chris Ehnot (LADY DEATH UNIVERSE)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Mike Grell (GREEN ARROW)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Chad Hardin (HARLEY QUINN, WONDER WOMAN)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Tony Harris (STARMAN, EX MACHINA)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
R.C. Harvey (CARTOONIST/HISTORIAN)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Scott Hepburn (MODOK: HEAD GAMES)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Kyle Higgins (RADIANT BLACK, ORDINARY GODS, MIGHTY MORPHIN' POWER RANGERS)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Travis Hymel (TRAILER PARK BOYS)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Rebekah Isaacs (MONEY SHOT, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Ryan Kincaid (COVER ARTIST)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Jae Lee (HELLSHOCK, INHUMANS, BATMAN/SUPERMAN)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Howard Mackie (GHOST RIDER, SPIDERMAN)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Mark May (HELLBRINGERS)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Cara McGee (STAR WARS ADVENTURES, DODGE CITY, BLACK CANARY)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Jarrett Melendez (CHEF'S KISS)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Mostafa Moussa (JUSTICE LEAGUE, TMNT)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Monte Moore (ILLUSTRATOR/CREATOR)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
James C. Mulligan (DISNEY FINE ARTIST)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
James Powell (HOUSE OF FEAR)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Tone Rodriguez (VIOLENT MESSIAHS, SIMPSONS, SNAKE PLISSKEN CHRONICLES)
Appearing: Friday and Saturday
Mark Russell (FANTASTIC FOUR, SECOND COMING)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Jamie Sullivan (GI JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Peter Tomasi (DETECTIVE COMICS, SNIPE & SLUG)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
JK Woodward (STAR TREK - TNG: THROUGH THE MIRROR)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday
Denver FAN EXPO runs October 29 through October 31 at the Colorado Convention Center; find out more here.