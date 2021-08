FAN EXPO (Finally) Announces Comics-Related Special Guests

click to enlarge Artist Rebekah Isaacs is one of more than thirty announced comics pros coming to Denver for FAN EXPO. YouTube

click to enlarge Clockwise from upper left: Capullo's Batman, Grell's Green Arrow, Hardin's Harley Quinn, Lee's Superman/Batman, Mackie's Ghost Rider, and Harris's Starman. Fan Expo HQ













For what began as a comic book convention, FAN EXPO Denver — the inheritor of Denver Comic Con, later dubbed Denver Pop Culture Con — took a while to announce any comic-related guests. But credit where it’s due: The annual con just announced a whole slew of artists, writers and other comic creators planning to attend the event, which runs October 29 to 31.Previously, the guest list had been limited to celebrities only , most of those related to science fiction and comic-related properties. At the same time, fans and vendors alike were starting to question why there were no comic creators announced as yet. As of only last week, all that the FAN EXPO website listed were past convention guests, which caused some confusion given that some — like the late, great Stan Lee — had since passed.But suddenly — perhaps spurred on by questions from fans — an impressive list of over thirty comic professionals was posted to FAN EXPO's social media and website. Headliners — at least so far, because more announcements are promised — include artist Jae Lee (); writer Howard Mackie ();andartist Greg Capullo; Rebekah Isaacs (); Tony Harris (); and Mike Grell offame. A full and updated list of comic creators is listed below.Tickets to the FAN EXPO Special Edition convention this October are now on sale , and tickets for all days are still available. Unlike celebrity autographs and photo opportunities, meeting comic book professionals is usually free, though some may charge or require a purchase for autographs. But generally, they’ll be at their booths at the convention, waiting to meet fans — which is exactly what Denver comic-book aficionados were waiting for.The full list of comic-book professionals at FAN EXPO includes:Steven Ahola (Appearing: Friday through SundayChris Campana (Appearing: Friday through SundayGreg Capullo (Appearing: Friday and SaturdayJeremy Clark (Appearing: Friday through SundayJamie Coker (POP CULTURE ARTIST)Appearing: Friday through SundayFrancine Delgado (Appearing: Friday through SundayDave Dwonch (Appearing: Friday through SundayChris Ehnot (Appearing: Friday through SundayMike Grell (Appearing: Friday through SundayChad Hardin (Appearing: Friday through SundayTony Harris (Appearing: Friday through SundayR.C. Harvey (CARTOONIST/HISTORIAN)Appearing: Friday through SundayScott Hepburn (Appearing: Friday through SundayKyle Higgins (Appearing: Friday through SundayTravis Hymel (Appearing: Friday through SundayRebekah Isaacs (Appearing: Friday through SundayRyan Kincaid (COVER ARTIST)Appearing: Friday through SundayJae Lee (Appearing: Friday through SundayHoward Mackie (Appearing: Friday through SundayMark May (Appearing: Friday through SundayCara McGee (Appearing: Friday through SundayJarrett Melendez (Appearing: Friday through SundayMostafa Moussa (Appearing: Friday through SundayMonte Moore (ILLUSTRATOR/CREATOR)Appearing: Friday through SundayJames C. Mulligan (DISNEY FINE ARTIST)Appearing: Friday through SundayJames Powell (Appearing: Friday through SundayTone Rodriguez (Appearing: Friday and SaturdayMark Russell (Appearing: Friday through SundayJamie Sullivan (Appearing: Friday through SundayPeter Tomasi (Appearing: Friday through SundayJK Woodward (Appearing: Friday through Sunday