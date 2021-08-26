Support Us

FAN EXPO (Finally) Announces Comics-Related Special Guests

August 26, 2021 6:55AM

For what began as a comic book convention, FAN EXPO Denver — the inheritor of Denver Comic Con, later dubbed Denver Pop Culture Con — took a while to announce any comic-related guests. But credit where it’s due: The annual con just announced a whole slew of artists, writers and other comic creators planning to attend the event, which runs October 29 to 31.

Previously, the guest list had been limited to celebrities only, most of those related to science fiction and comic-related properties. At the same time, fans and vendors alike were starting to question why there were no comic creators announced as yet. As of only last week, all that the FAN EXPO website listed were past convention guests, which caused some confusion given that some — like the late, great Stan Lee — had since passed.

But suddenly — perhaps spurred on by questions from fans — an impressive list of over thirty comic professionals was posted to FAN EXPO's social media and website. Headliners — at least so far, because more announcements are promised — include artist Jae Lee (Inhumans, Batman/Superman, Hellshock); writer Howard Mackie (Ghost Rider, Spider-Man, X-Factor); Batman and Spawn artist Greg Capullo; Rebekah Isaacs (Buffy the Vampire Slayer); Tony Harris (Starman, Ex Machina); and Mike Grell of Green Arrow fame. A full and updated list of comic creators is listed below.

Tickets to the FAN EXPO Special Edition convention this October are now on sale, and tickets for all days are still available. Unlike celebrity autographs and photo opportunities, meeting comic book professionals is usually free, though some may charge or require a purchase for autographs. But generally, they’ll be at their booths at the convention, waiting to meet fans — which is exactly what Denver comic-book aficionados were waiting for.
The full list of comic-book professionals at FAN EXPO includes:

Steven Ahola (CARDCAPTOR SAKURA, REDWALL)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Chris Campana (TMNT, PARKER REEF)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Greg Capullo (BATMAN, SPAWN, DEATH METAL)
Appearing: Friday and Saturday

Jeremy Clark (ZENESCOPE, LADY DEATH)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Jamie Coker (POP CULTURE ARTIST)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Francine Delgado (THE ADDAMS FAMILY, THE COMET)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Dave Dwonch (JENNY ZERO)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Chris Ehnot (LADY DEATH UNIVERSE)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Mike Grell (GREEN ARROW)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Chad Hardin (HARLEY QUINN, WONDER WOMAN)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Tony Harris (STARMAN, EX MACHINA)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

R.C. Harvey (CARTOONIST/HISTORIAN)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Scott Hepburn (MODOK: HEAD GAMES)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Kyle Higgins (RADIANT BLACK, ORDINARY GODS, MIGHTY MORPHIN' POWER RANGERS)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Travis Hymel (TRAILER PARK BOYS)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Rebekah Isaacs (MONEY SHOT, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Ryan Kincaid (COVER ARTIST)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Jae Lee (HELLSHOCK, INHUMANS, BATMAN/SUPERMAN)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Howard Mackie (GHOST RIDER, SPIDERMAN)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Mark May (HELLBRINGERS)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Cara McGee (STAR WARS ADVENTURES, DODGE CITY, BLACK CANARY)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Jarrett Melendez (CHEF'S KISS)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Mostafa Moussa (JUSTICE LEAGUE, TMNT)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Monte Moore (ILLUSTRATOR/CREATOR)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

James C. Mulligan (DISNEY FINE ARTIST)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

James Powell (HOUSE OF FEAR)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Tone Rodriguez (VIOLENT MESSIAHS, SIMPSONS, SNAKE PLISSKEN CHRONICLES)
Appearing: Friday and Saturday

Mark Russell (FANTASTIC FOUR, SECOND COMING)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Jamie Sullivan (GI JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Peter Tomasi (DETECTIVE COMICS, SNIPE & SLUG)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

JK Woodward (STAR TREK - TNG: THROUGH THE MIRROR)
Appearing: Friday through Sunday

Denver FAN EXPO runs October 29 through October 31 at the Colorado Convention Center; find out more here.
