The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Film on the Rocks — Drive-In continues into September.EXPAND
Film on the Rocks — Drive-In continues into September.
Denver Arts & Venues

Film on the Rocks — Drive-In Continues Into September

Kyle Harris | August 20, 2020 | 12:42pm
For those who don't feel comfortable seeing a film at an indoor AMC Theatre (which you can do as of August 20) and prefer their cinematic experiences a little grander, Denver Arts & Venues and Denver Film just announced that Film on the Rocks — Drive-In is extending its schedule into the fall.

Movies are being screened on a 48-foot by 28-foot LED screen in the Lower South Lot 2 parking area of Red Rocks, and audio is delivered through FM radios. Guests are required to remain inside their vehicles through the screenings.

“For two decades, Denver Film has been delivering memorable summer traditions and experiences to our audiences at Film on the Rocks, and this year will be a stand-out memory for thousands of our guests,” says James Mejia, Denver Film's new CEO, in a statement announcing the additional films. “Our audiences are simply ecstatic about the quality experience and overall entertainment value of this Drive-In concept. From our partners at Arts & Venues, to our sponsors and dedicated film-loving fan base, we’re incredibly proud of the response we’ve received and the job everyone has done to make this a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”

The upcoming films include:

August 20: Clueless
August 21: Scream
August 22: The Big Lebowski
August 23: Rudy

August 27: Ferris Bueller's Day Off
August 28: Robocop
August 29: Jurassic Park
August 30: Field of Dreams

September 3: Too Wong Foo
September 4: Love and Basketball
September 5: The Princess Bride
September 6: Star Wars: A New Hope

September 10: Fight Club
September 11: Selena
September 12: Remember the Titans
September 13: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

September 17: Bridesmaids
September 18: Friday
September 19: Rocketman
September 20: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Admission is $59.50 per car and includes two bottles of a Coca-Cola product, popcorn, theater-sized M&Ms and Twizzlers, as well as discounts on Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, cookies and more. Get your tickets at denverfilm.org or redrocksonline.com/film/.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

