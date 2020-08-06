 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The cast of Grease, breaking social-distancing rules.EXPAND
The cast of Grease, breaking social-distancing rules.
Grease

Revving Up for Film on the Rocks — The Drive-In, Starting August 13

Westword Staff | August 6, 2020 | 1:36pm
Better late than never: Film on the Rocks will finally return to Red Rocks next week, but this year's version of the popular summer tradition is definitely a remake. With continued restrictions on larger public gatherings and events, the 21st edition has been transformed into Film on the Rocks — The Drive-In.

So for starters, you'll be sitting in your car — not on the rocks.

“Like every other Film on the Rocks and Red Rocks experience, it’s going to be different and it’s going to be memorable,” promises Britta Erickson, Denver Film Festival director, in the series announcement. “A part of our Colorado summer traditions for two decades, we knew just how important it would be to get back to Red Rocks and enjoy the films and the historic surroundings in some way. We’re grateful to our city leaders and partners at Arts & Venues, as well as all of the health and service workers who committed to making Film on the Rocks —  The Drive-In a reality.”

Films will be presented on an LED screen located in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area, with audio delivered through a designated FM radio frequency. Four different films will be screened over four consecutive nights each week, with up to 300 cars ticketed for each event; guests will have to stay in their cars, but they can pre-purchase snacks that will be delivered along with a package including two bottles of Coca-Cola product, City Pop popcorn, and theater-sized M&M’s and Twizzlers.

Here's the opening lineup (additional dates and films will be added weekly):

August 13: Grease
August 14: Straight Outta Compton
August 15: Into the Spider-Verse
August 16: The Goonies

August 20: Clueless
August 21: Scream
August 22: The Big Lebowski
August 23: Rudy

August 27: Ferris Bueller's Day Off
August 28: Robocop
August 29: Jurassic Park
August 30: Field of Dreams

Tickets, $59.50 per car, go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, at denverfilm.org or redrocksonline.com/film/.

