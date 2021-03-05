Art Attack: Thirteen Ways to Celebrate First Friday in Denver

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

First Friday is here, and so is Month of Photography 2021. There are member exhibitions at co-ops, pop-ups and gallery experiments. And In case you've missed it, the long-running show Robert Rauschenberg: Reflections and Ruminations is set to close on March 20.

Here's what's happening in and around Denver this weekend:

Kevin O’Connell: New Photographs From the Fog Journal

Through March 27

Bi-Weekly Video Series: Robischon Gallery Artists in Review

Through March 31

Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street

At Robischon Gallery, they’re trying something different for MOP 2021: Although photographer Kevin McConnell’s spooky and timeless Fog Journal series has been up in the gallery for more than a month, Robischon is also greeting MOP in its official month of March with a bi-weekly series of virtual programming focusing on the portfolios of a whole stable of gallery photographers, starting with McConnell. Tune in on Wednesdays and Fridays through March on any of three online platforms: at the website, and on Facebook or Instagram.

Dallas Parkins, "Mike & Ike." Dallas Parkins

Dallas Parkins, LEFT | FELT

Sharon Feder, STILL BEING | BEING STILL

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

Through March 6

Photographer Dallas Parkins and painter Sharon Feder join forces at Michael Warren Contemporary for the gallery’s first week-long pop-up exhibition in 2021. In conjunction with MOP, Parkins offers his ongoing series of detritus left by the roadside: mangled road signs, a stripped bike body still chained to a pole, defunct phone booths, to name a few. Sharon Feder’s paintings of buildings devoid of human life, depicted under passing weather, with shadows moving across walls, offer counterpoint in the project space. All slots are already filled for a March 6 artist reception, but you can visit during regular hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Saturday.

EXPAND Elena Gunderson gets wild at Valkarie Gallery. Elena Gunderson

Guest Artist: Elena Gunderson

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood

Through March 28

Artist Reception: Friday, March 5, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Dive into Elena Gunderson’s wacky, Day-Glo-colored surreal world at Valkarie, where she’s guesting in March. Also on the docket at the gallery: Valkarie’s annual Chinese New Year invitational, Parad’ox, through the weekend; a turnover for the Valkarie member show, through May 2; and coming March 10, a MOP photography show by Dona Laurita.

Joyce Coco, "Basket of Eggs Empty Chair," 2019. Joyce Coco

Joyce Coco, Earth & Home

Sally Elliott, Dreams/Memories

Jane Dodge and Jayn Thomas, Threads

Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

Through March 28

Spark members Joyce Coco and Sally Elliott juxtapose dreamy domestic scenes in saturated colors and layered imagery of plant life and personal objects entwined, while Jane Dodge and Jayn Thomas show fiber works borrowing from the art of quilting and brightly colored paintings of geometric shapes in space in the North Gallery.

EXPAND Peaceful waters, as seen through the lens of Julie Lizak. Julie Lizak

Julie Lizak, Chlorapathy

Robert Platz Originals & RPO Framing, 1588 South Pearl Street

Friday March 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

Photographer Julie Lizak presents refreshing abstracted blow-ups of textures and colors from the natural world for First Friday on South Pearl Street. Lizak’s partner, Robert Platz, an artist and framer who owns the RPO venue, usually has work on the walls, as well.

EXPAND A work by Ariella Asher from Pleather at Pirate: Contemporary Art. Ariella Asher

CU Denver Sculpture Club, Con·tin·gen·cy

Ariella Asher, Pleather

Casel Castaneda in the Treasure Chest

Pirate Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

March 5 through 21

Opening Reception: Friday, March 5, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pirate’s got a big mixed bag for March, beginning with the CU Denver Sculpture Club, a collective gallery member presenting work by Alicia Brown, Sofia Fernandez-Garcia, Stephanie Jordan, Erin Kaden, Trevor Leach and Chelsea Minter-Brindley in a show juried by Arvada Center gallery exhibition manager Emily Grace King. The club will also be fundraising by selling $10 sand-carving tiles to be cast in iron (carved tiles must be returned to Pirate by March 14) and $15 Sculpture Club T-shirts. In addition, Pirate member Ariella Asher is showing digital collage works overlaid with mosaic-like textures, and Casel Castaneda joins in with sweet found-object sculptures in the Treasure Chest.

Susana Moyaho and Andrea Tejeda, “Vaporización,” pigment print. Susana Moyaho and Andrea Tejeda

Feel Me

Bleue Tile Gallery, 3940 South Broadway, Englewood

March 5 through April 2

Opening Reception: Friday, March 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

RSVP online in advance of opening and gallery visits

Curator Lee LaBier, an artist working in photo-based media, often incorporating self-portraits forming a diary of personal change, pulled together six photographers from across the country to visually emote the rush of feelings people have experienced during a year of social distancing. The resulting show, Feel Me, shares LaBier’s own take as a memoirist, but through the differing eyes of six COVID sojourners.

Seen: Perspectives Through Photography

Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

March 5 through 21

Edge Gallery celebrates MOP with an open call to community photographers. Expect to be surprised at the breadth of photographic expression being produced by your neighbors and other hobbyists like you. The show was juried by Firehouse Art Center curator Brandy Coons.

EXPAND Brett Fox joins MOP 2021 with Time, Space & Face, at BRDG Gallery. Brett Fox

Brett Fox, Time, Space & Face

Devvon Simpson, Ethan Jantzer and Justin Beard, Intimate Method

Michael Dowling & Brett Matarazzo, Works in Progress

BRDG Gallery, 1553 Platte Street

March 5 through March 28

Opening Reception: Friday and Saturday, March 5 and 6, 5 to 10 p.m. No registration required.

Reception for Works in Progress collaboration, Friday, March 26, 5 to 10 p.m.

Artists Michael Dowling and Brett Matarazzo have embarked on a six-month art adventure called the BRDG Project, a temporary three-gallery space down in the Platte River Valley, in the Zang Building. They’ll launch the venue with two photo-related MOP shows and their own collaborative affair that should be called Works in Process instead of Works in Progress, offering a view of the studio process, with the completed works put on display at a March 26 closing reception.

Take a walk through Robert Davis Garner's Cardboard Brothel at Core New Art Space. Robert Davis Garner

Robert Davis Garner, Cardboard Brothel and New Works

Fred Becker, Paintings That Paint Themselves

Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

March 5 through March 21

Opening Reception: Friday, March 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

Core members Robert Davis Garner and Fred Voigt Becker share the stage at the co-op with, respectively, a body of large, dark paintings inspired by the plight of the homeless and more cheerful abstract-expressionist works.

EXPAND Meteorogical photographer Dianne Allison mixes up her works with Eron Johnson's antiques. Dianne Allison

Aperture+Antiques: Diane Allison

Eron Johnson Antiques, 377 South Lipan Street, Unit B

Through March 31

Artist Open House: Saturday, March 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photographer Diane Allison dresses up her gorgeous shots of clouds and sunsets in fancy frames among the timeless antiques in Eron Johnson’s warehouse of classical furnishings and statues for a lush MOP show that celebrates nature’s colors.

Beneath the Surface: A Study of Self by Sarah Darlene Palmeri

S*Park Pop-up, 2570 Lawrence Street

March 6 through April 25

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 6, 6 to 9 p.m., RSVP in advance for timed-entry slot

New RedLine resident artist Sarah Darlene Palmeri pops up in the art center’s S*Park space with an introduction to her multimedia work in abstract painting, animation and sound, stirred up by the idea of self-reflection through meditation.

Jorge Elbrecht

LMP PDA, Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

March 8 through March 21

Part-time Denverite Jorge Elbrecht developed a polymathic practice as a composer, performer and visual artist, but was driven into darker themes in his work by stress levels so overwhelming that he developed a rapid aging disorder and a genetic age of 76, more than thirty years beyond his age in years. The subject of interpretive studies by hired artists, Elbrecht will be represented in the window gallery at Lane Meyer Projects by these attempts to understand his inner visions, alongside his own work. Elbrecht will donate half of all sales to the Environmental Defense Fund.

