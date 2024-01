First Friday Welcomes 2024 With Western Art, the Power of Print, and Fun With Moe Gram

click to enlarge Kathryn Oberdorfer, “Remembering August #1,” 2023, acrylic pastel on canvas. Kathryn Oberdorfer

click to enlarge John Hitchcock, “Landlines,” 2023, screenprint and acrylic on naugahyde, variable sizes. John Hitchcock, courtesy CVA MSUD

click to enlarge Stevon Lucero, "Solitude." Courtesy of Arlette Lucero

Catie Michel, “Study 2,” 2023, platinum-palladium print on rag paper. Catie Michel, Bell Projects

click to enlarge Artwork by a PlatteForum ArtLab intern for Spoiled Echoes. Courtesy of Platteforum

click to enlarge Grace Kennison, "I Remember Being Alone." Grace Kennison, Visions West Contemporary

click to enlarge Emmanuel Soto, "Yin Yang Cats." Access Gallery

click to enlarge Jon Koenigsberg, "Vita Est Brevis." Jon Koenigsberg

click to enlarge Maria Valentina Sheets, "Prosphera." Maria Valentina Sheets

click to enlarge A drawing by Nas Nouilati of Syria Draws. Nas Nouilati, Syria Draws

click to enlarge Raven Rohrig, "What Moves the Living." Raven Rohrig, Niza Knoll Gallery

click to enlarge David Kammerzell, “Hey Vaquero,” oil and acrylic on canvas. David Kammerzell

The initial First Friday of a new year often reflects new directions and, in these parts, going west during Stock Show season. At the start of 2024, we have artists inviting the public to have some fun, trying new things, exacting some changes, predicting the future…and picturing the Wild West.Keep reading for a rundown of this First Friday:Spark Gallery starts the year off with abstracts painted in the hot hues of summertime from Kathryn Oberdorfer and layered geometric compositions fashioned with magnetic sheeting on a metal surface, with additional touches of duct tape, markers and acrylic paint from Annalee Schorr. In the North Gallery, Jerry Johnson keeps the geometric theme going with stenciled cutouts.Among other things, 2024 marks the return of the biennial Month of Printmaking, aka Mo’Print, to galleries near and far. The CVA gets a head start on the citywide spring print showcase with a show built on the historical base of printmaking as a tool for activism. Curated by the CVA’s Melanie Finlayson,addresses issues of climate change, ecology and immigration through print artworks by nine local and national artists. Three separate artist talks are scheduled in February for further insights , and in the student-run 965 Project Gallery , a site-specific installation by local print activist Rick Griffith,, echoes the main gallery’s politicized theme.The Museo makes use of the first First Friday in 2024 to allow patrons to mine the art of making predictions in the new year. Artist and card reader Cal Duran will offer a limpia (or spiritual cleansing) and reading for a fee throughout the evening. Admission is free on First Friday and includes a chance to see the Museo’s current exhibition,, which ends January 28; the reading and limpia cleanse package with Duran ranges from $10 for fifteen minutes to $20 for thirty minutes.Arlette Lucero, the widow of Chicano artist Stevon Lucero, will host a show and sale of small works from her personal collection of her late husband’s paintings this month at CHAC’s Lakewood location. Curated by Rob and Tammy Yancey, the show includes examples of Mr. Lucero’s Metarealism and Neo-Precolumbian paintings, both styles of his own invention and powered by inner spiritualism. Consider it an opportunity: Ms. Lucero says this will be the last sale of these works in a gallery.Bell Projects showcases Catie Michel’s multimedia storytelling project, for which she interviewed a group of female and binary subjects, piecing together personal stories drawn from their relationships to the natural world. Created thanks to a 2023 Sharon Prize for Colorado grant, Memoria took shape in a series of traditional platinum palladium print portraits overlaid with drawn, painted or reprinted imagery from nature and accompanied by recordings from the interviews. In the Living Room Gallery, curator and video artist Kiah Butcher’s two-channel video installation,, playfully explores hands in repose in contrast to hands engaged in skilled dexterous activity.Have fun with Moe Gram, who cuts off the unending flow of bad news long enough to remember joy, expressed through cheerful mixed-media layered collages. Concocted to channel a ray of sunshine into a world wracked by climate change, homelessness, war and genocide, Iis a chance to just let it all go.gave PlatteForum’s ArtLab youth interns an opportunity to voice off on their feelings about contemporary social justice and world issues affecting their generation, from climate change to reproductive rights. These kids, who are more tuned in than their counterparts in any previous generation, know exactly what’s going on and have firm opinions about it.Stock Show season brings a wave of Western art to Denver this month, a veritable slam dunk for Visions West, which specializes in art with Western, outdoor and nature themes year-round. But the group showspeaks for itself: You’ll get your fill of cowboys and cowgirls, fancy Western dress and boots, mountain landscapes, spirited horses and wildlife.Young artists with disabilities are the nonprofit Access Gallery’s reason to be, and more than thirty of them will be honored through their individual works and styles displayed in this 2024 all-gallery group show. Get to know the artists better at a Meet the Artists event on January 19 or celebrate with them at a silent disco event on the eve of the show’s closing day.What you see is what you get: As an aggregation of artists renting studios in the building, Artists on Santa Fe couldn’t describe what happens there more plainly. They make art on Santa Fe Drive. Sixteen artists will kick off 2024 with a show of fresh work in a variety of mediums, hot off their easels and work tables.Core members say goodbye to 2023 and get on with 2024 by hanging a celebratory all-gallery member show.Next mixes things up to start the year, beginning with Tatyana Hope’s, a visually active, tri-color statement in red, black and white — the colors, respectively, of passion and danger, death and mourning, and purity and new beginnings. Secondly, a guest show,, offers artwork by six Syrian artists caught up in a widespread diaspora while coming to grips with the destruction of their homelands. And Next joins other co-ops in mounting a group member show,, which asks artists to express themselves by using the human body as a symbolic vehicle.Raven Rohrig’s delicate mixed-media drawings, opening on First Friday at Niza Knoll Gallery, begin with intuitive markings, letting body curves or unfolding chrysalises emerge in simple line compositions. The artist says the finished studies represent coming out as nonbinary later in life.The Western theme manifests again at Memento Mori in 40 West with, a show described by the gallery as “Western-adjacent.” And it is, from purple armadillos to classic bronze cowboys.The annualat the National Western Stock Show is your best bet for high-stakes artwork from some of the stars of the genre. That’s where you’ll see art that’s nostalgic or right up to date, focused on the landscape or iconic bison and spirited horses, or riding the range with the rest of the cowpokes. The gallery is open on the third floor of the Expo Hall throughout the Stock Show’s sixteen-day run and is free to visit with basic grounds admission, $17 to $25 ($5 for children three to eleven, two and under admitted free) here , or special-event tickets.Sasha Novotny, aka Sasha the Kid, is known for his contemporized paintings of Renaissance masterpieces, rendered in brightly colored minimal line drawings. But he’ll also introduce what he’s calling the Sumigaw Ka collection, a nod to his Filipino roots, on January 13, with additional events following on every Saturday in January.Members of the Of Chaos and Order Art Collective strive toward experimentation with styles that differ from their tried and true.explores the results, painted with a focus on the edges. Learn more from the artists on Saturdays throughout the show’s run.