Weekend Warriors: Sweat Outside This Weekend

There are still a few weeks left of summer, and this week's list of weekend workout offers plenty of opportunities for Denverites to get outside and bask in the sun. Every workout on this list takes place outside. Keep reading for places to lace up your tennis shoes or unroll your mat.

Barre on the Green

Conservatory Green at Stapleton

Saturday, September 8, 8:45 a.m.

Join the Bar Method for an outdoor workout at the Conservatory Green this weekend in Stapleton. Use this free class to experience the signature barre “shake.” All attendees are encouraged to wear tennis shoes to the class and bring a yoga mat for the workout. Everyone who participates will receive a coupon to use at the Bar Method Stapleton’s retail location inside the Shops at Northfield, as well as be entered into a raffle for giveaways. The class is open to all, including current Bar Method students and those looking to try the barre burn. Visit the Bar Method Stapleton website for more information.

EXPAND Stretch out with community yoga. Pixabay/Jeviniya

Donation-Based Community Yoga

Mo’Betta Green Farmers' Market

Saturday, September 8, 11:30 a.m.

Satya Yoga Collective’s Celeste Ma’at will bring donation-based yoga to Mo’Betta Green Farmers' Market on Saturday. Ma’at teaches Hatha-style yoga and has experience in providing wellness to marginalized communities, Reiki, and intuitive medicine. Attendees should bring their own mat and a small donation to participate in this class. Learn more about Ma’at or Satya Yoga Collective on Facebook.