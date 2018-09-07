Weekend Warriors: Sweat Outside This Weekend

There are still a few weeks left of summer, and this week's list of weekend workout offers plenty of opportunities for Denverites to get outside and bask in the sun. Every workout on this list takes place outside. Keep reading for places to lace up your tennis shoes or unroll your mat.
Barre on the Green
Conservatory Green at Stapleton
Saturday, September 8, 8:45 a.m.
Join the Bar Method for an outdoor workout at the Conservatory Green this weekend in Stapleton. Use this free class to experience the signature barre “shake.” All attendees are encouraged to wear tennis shoes to the class and bring a yoga mat for the workout. Everyone who participates will receive a coupon to use at the Bar Method Stapleton’s retail location inside the Shops at Northfield, as well as be entered into a raffle for giveaways. The class is open to all, including current Bar Method students and those looking to try the barre burn. Visit the Bar Method Stapleton website for more information.
Donation-Based Community Yoga
Mo’Betta Green Farmers' Market
Saturday, September 8, 11:30 a.m.
Satya Yoga Collective’s Celeste Ma’at will bring donation-based yoga to Mo’Betta Green Farmers' Market on Saturday. Ma’at teaches Hatha-style yoga and has experience in providing wellness to marginalized communities, Reiki, and intuitive medicine. Attendees should bring their own mat and a small donation to participate in this class. Learn more about Ma’at or Satya Yoga Collective on Facebook.
Better Buzz Yoga
Chaffee Park
Saturday, September 8, 10:30 a.m.
The Sunnyside Music Festival is back again for a day of music, community and entertainment, and the day will start with a bit of free yoga. Local Sunnyside studio Better Buzz Yoga will lead a free class in the morning, before the festival officially kicks off at noon. Better Buzz Yoga’s core values include “strengthening, connecting and engaging,” and this class will be a small taste of what is offered in the studio. Attendees should bring their own mat for the class. Learn more about Better Buzz Yoga on the studio's website.
Yoga at Station 26
Station 26 Brewing Company
Saturday, September 8, 12 p.m.
OmFest Colorado, Stapleton’s annual yoga, music and movement festival, is still a week away, but its founders are bringing yoga to Station 26 on Saturday. Before grabbing one of Station’s cream ale slushies, unroll your mat and stretch out on the grass. The class is free, and all attendees will have the chance to win a ticket to OmFest, taking place next Saturday, September 15, at Founders Green. Learn more on Facebook.
Free Yoga and Brunch Cocktails
The Park Tavern and Restaurant
Sunday, September 9, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday Funday begins with KEEL Vodka offering complimentary yoga and brunch cocktails after a yoga class at the Park Tavern and Restaurant. KEEL sports a nutrition label on its bottle and is an extremely health-conscious company. While you feel the burn doing various yoga poses, you won’t feel it with KEEL: The vodka is made with only 23.8 percent alcohol by volume as compared to 40 percent of other brands. All attendees will be entered to win a signature KEEL yoga mat or fitness bag. Learn more on the event Facebook page.
