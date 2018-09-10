Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

As the year slowly shifts into fall, the local events calendar shifts its tone right along with the changing leaves. Though the weeks ahead offer fewer lawn concerts and movies under the stars than in summer months, readers arguably have even more opportunities to engage with Denver's thriving creative community. Museums, music ensembles and theaters are kicking off the autumn season with concerts, receptions and comedy shows that you can enjoy on the cheap. Treat your malignant case of the Mondays with five days of free events, listed below in chronological order.

CU Faculty Tuesdays: Bernstein at 100

Tuesday, September 11, 7:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

In one of the local music calendar's most low-key (and affordable) centenary tributes to Leonard Bernstein, the talented members of the University of Colorado Boulder's Thompson Jazz Studies Program are presenting an evening devoted to the jazzier side of the late composer's work. The concert program deftly blends genre standards with Bernstein's originals, all ably interpreted by trumpeter Brad Goode, guitarist Dave Corbus, bassist Bijoux Barbosa, pianist Jeff Jenkins, drummer Paul Romaine, trombonist Paul McKee and John Gunther, who'll play different reed instruments throughout the evening. Celebrate the timeless sounds of the conductor and humanitarian who shaped music history at this special edition of CU's Faculty Tuesdays free concert series. Visit CU Presents events calendar for more details.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

SCFD Community Free Night

Wednesday, September 12, 4 to 10 p.m.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The SCFD's Community Free Nights are sporadic gifts to the community from the organization, which is marking its thirtieth anniversary this fall; this week it's the Museum of Nature & Science's turn. Take a midweek meander through the museum with helpful guides from the Denver Astronomical Society and the National Park Service, who'll be leading hands-on activities as well as adding context to the fascinating objects on display. With a scavenger hunt, free face painting and performance from dino-puppeteer Mr. Bones, there's plenty to keep younger guests occupied, along with food trucks and a cash bar for the older crowd. Learn more on the DMNS events calendar.