Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Denver’s literary scene closes out March with some decidedly springtime subjects: running, biking and poetry. And then it throws in feminist history and the fatal effects of Facebook in case you’re not into line, meter or exercise. See? Books are for everyone. Here are the five best bets this week:

Roger McNamee, Zucked

Monday, March 25, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Roger McNamee, a multi-decade Silicon Valley investor who's the author of The New Normal, comes to the Tattered Cover to discuss and sign his new book, Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe. McNamee tells the story of his own role in Facebook’s early success, his mentoring of Mark Zuckerberg, and how he eventually realized the serious damage that Facebook was doing to American society…and then set out to stop it.

Elaine Weiss, The Woman’s Hour

Wednesday, March 27, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Award-winning journalist Elaine Weiss has written for the Atlantic, Harper’s, the New York Times and more —and then turned her pen to the suffrage movement for The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote. The book follows a handful of remarkable women who led their respective forces into battle, and includes appearances by presidents Woodrow Wilson and Warren G. Harding, as well as Frederick Douglass and Eleanor Roosevelt. Come to the Tattered Cover LoDo to hear the inspiring story of activists winning their own freedom in what was the beginning of the twentieth-century fight for civil rights for everyone, from a book that Hillary Rodham Clinton calls "an inspiration for every reader."

Snoke Valley Books

Doug Walsh, Tailwinds Past Florence

Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Author Doug Walsh visits the Boulder Book Store to read from and sign his new novel, Tailwinds Past Florence, a book that was inspired in part by a two-year bike trip he took around the world with his wife, a “contemporary love story with a magical twist, landing readers in the saddle of a global bicycle adventure.” Which means this book is good for both cyclists and lovers of love alike. Admission is $5, but nets you $5 off a copy of Walsh’s book or any other on the day of the event.

Katie Arnold, Running Home

Friday, March 29, 7 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

This BookBar event isn’t just a reading and signing; it also includes an optional three-mile run. The run begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Berkeley Park Running Company, and at 7 p.m. at BookBar, author and ultrarunner Katie Arnold will talk about her book Running Home: A Memoir. Whether you lace up your running shoes for the event or don something more casual and just show up at 7, you can carbo-load at the BookBar counter while hearing Arnold talk about her wrenching and exhilarating experiences on athleticism taken to extremes.

Poetry Peers Open House

Poetry Peers Open House

Saturday, March 30, 1 to 3 p.m.

Boulder Writing Studio

777 Pearl Street #211, Boulder

Free

Local poet Dave Jilk facilitates this open house at the Boulder Writing Studio, a new, peer-led community workshop designed for aspiring poets of all levels where they can give and receive feedback on their work. Each month, poets will hone writing and reading skills by workshopping participants’ original poems and interpreting work by published poets. Come out and meet (and workshop!) your peers; only ten spots are available for this free event, so reserve your seat now.



