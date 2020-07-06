Five Things to Do for Free This Week in Denver

While cultural institutions are slowly unlocking their doors, access is still limited — and most live productions are completely confined to virtual presentations.

Still, Colorado's creatives keep producing worthy events, putting local, national and even international talent center stage...even if the stage is in your living room. Many of these events are available for free; here are five of the best this week:

The Dali Lama - Scientist

Today through July 14

PeaceJam is a homegrown institution that emerged from the Summer of Violence and now belongs to the world, even though it's still based in Arvada. In addition to the gatherings that PeaceJam hosts around the globe to bring young people together with winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, the group's founders, Dawn Engle and Ivan Suvanjieff, also produce films featuring the Nobels. And starting today, Monday, July 6, through July 14, in honor of the Dalai Lama's 85th birthday, you can watch award-winning The Dalai Lama — Scientist for free here.

Voting at Home: Colorado's Gold Standard Model Goes National

Wednesday, July 8, 6 p.m.

America watched Coloradans make history on Tuesday, June 30: In the middle of a pandemic, Colorado voters produced the largest turnout ever in a non-presidential primary in the state, roughly 45 percent. At 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, Amber McReynolds, the former head of elections in Denver who now runs Vote at Home (and is the co-author of When Women Vote), will talk about the past, present and future of mail-in ballots. This virtual seminar is hosted by History Colorado as part of its Women's Vote Centennial // Colorado 2020 celebration and the Bold Women. Change History. speaker series. The presentation is free (donations suggested); register here.

Strengthening Democracy: Campaign Finance Reform in Aurora

Wednesday, July 8, 6:30 p.m.

The eyes of the nation are on Aurora, as Colorado's third-largest city grapples with the death of Elijah McClain and demands for law enforcement reforms. And that's not all: According to Clean Slate Now, you'd be "hard-pressed to find a community with fewer existing regulations about financing political campaigns." At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, Clean Slate Now will host a zoom webinar focusing on campaign finance reform not just in this city, but around the country. To register or find out more, click here for Strengthening Democracy: Campaign Finance Reform in Aurora.

The Dissertation Defenders: Round One

Thursday, July 9, 7 p.m.

Theater 29 was in the middle of of planning its next production when the coronavirus pandemic hit. After that, the action moved off the stage and into cyberspace, where creative director Lisa Wagner Erickson and Veronica Straight-Lingo came up with a new concept: Anoitos University, a fictitious online university struggling to remain relevant, where Ph.D. candidates are desperate to secure full-time teaching positions at adjunct wages. To state their case, local playwrights created the Dissertation Defense Debates. Sean Michael Cummings, Rebecca Gorman O-Neill and Lisa Wagner Erickson wrote the first round, and the recorded version, directed by Straight-Lingo, will launch online at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9. The virtual show is free, but donations are suggested for the Denver Actors Fund Emergency Relief Fund for Colorado theater artists and the Denver Metro Area Artist COVID-19 Relief Fund, Find out more here.

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Thursday, July 9, 7:30 p.m.

Aspen Film is now streaming the new movie John Lewis: Good Trouble, which uses interviews and rare archival footage to chronicle Lewis's sixty-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. While tickets to watch are $12 (and good for 72 hours), on July 9, ticket-buyers can stream a free, live panel discussion presented by the Freedom Rides Museum of Montgomery, Alabama, featuring Freedom Riders Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Dr. Rip Patton in conversation with director Dawn Porter. Click here to buy tickets.



