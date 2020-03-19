Five Ways to Enjoy the First Day Of Spring in Denver...Seriously

Let's be honest: The first day of spring in Denver doesn't have a lot going for it. This year the day falls on Thursday, March 19, and you can bet a snowstorm is rolling in. That, combined with the epic shutdown of all activities, makes for a pretty dreary celebration — but you can still mark the start of a new season in an enjoyable way. Here are some hopeful ideas to bring spring into your home and lives, without you having to leave your property.

Baby Calvin is getting frisky. Denver Zoo Facebook

Virtual Zoo Visit

See how the animals at the Denver Zoo are enjoying spring. Although this institution has been shut down, there are still plenty of people going there to take care of the animals. In an effort to share what's going on at the zoo, the caretakers have started a daily Facebook Live series. Each day at 1 p.m., staff highlight different animals around the facility. You can also look up animals on the zoo's website and see photos on its social media pages.

Take a Yoga Class Outside

Or take a yoga class inside if the weather is as bad as predicted. While studios across the country are closed, many have online classes you can join. Best part: You can take your computer anywhere, which means sun salutations on the patio, downward-facing dog in the grass, or pigeon pose on the deck. Starting on the first day of spring, the Denver-based Whole Yoga will begin offering classes online using Zoom video conferencing. Kindness Yoga, also a Denver studio, is hosting daily classes online, too, which you can sign up for and access on the company's website.

Dig Into the Denver Botanic Gardens' Digital Archives

Unfortunately, we can't tiptoe through the tulips at this institution, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy it and learn from past springs. Start with the blog archives, which include stories, tips and information all the way back to 2008. There's also a YouTube channel to explore; take a virtual tour of the grounds and check out the botanical coloring pages to print out and decorate at home. Use these tools to get ready for a warmer spring day, or simply let the soothing aspect of virtual plants help calm you in this odd time.

EXPAND Lemon verbena growing in one of the herb gardens at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Mark Antonation

Plant Something

Home Depot and Lowe's shops are still open (though hours are varied, so check before you go). Brave going out of the house and pick up some dirt, pots, seeds and anything else that can help you plant a garden. It's a great time to start your tomatoes, plant herbs and even grow indoor flowers. When the weather is nice again, you can put these beauties in your own plot and let nature feed you this summer. Although this activity does involve leaving the house, you can also order seeds online and have them delivered.

Share Spring Photos

While we live our lives apart, social media has become the way to stay in touch. Why not share a little of your spring online by posting photos of flowers that are popping up, birds enjoying the sun, and happy squirrels skittering along the lawn? Bring some budding branches inside to watch them bloom, then send photos of the cheery flowers to friends and family. Think of it as a virtual flower bouquet, safe and sweet, though missing the pleasing aroma.

How do you plan to spend the first day of spring in isolation? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.