Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Five Free)

With another late summer weekend just around the corner, many Denverites are heeding the call of the changing seasons and soaking up every last bit of available sunlight until the arrival of Autumn. While enjoying the best of what the city has to offer can be as simple as a trip to the nearest public park, Colorado's cultural offerings can be every bit as delightful as its scenery. Whether readers are keen on live music, comedy or magic, the days ahead offer a variety of performances on stages of all sizes. If your tastes skew more specific, check out a Mushroom Festival or Demolition Derby rally. Best of all, the events listed below are decidedly affordable, admission to any of the ten following events costs around ten dollars (and five of them are free).

Anthem and Aria Magic Show

Thursday, August 9, 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Syntax Physic Opera

$9 to $10

Behold mystical and mesmerizing wonders at Anthem and Aria's monthly magic show at Syntax Physic Opera. Combining old-school showmanship, quick-witted comedy and mind-bending illusions, Anthem and Aria (aka the Empowertainers) present one of the city's most interesting evenings of entertainment, one that stands out even at a venue dedicated to letting local creatives run wild. The highly interactive show is not to be missed, nor are the tasty vittles and tipples from Syntax's bar and kitchen. Admission costs $10 at the door and $9 via Anthem and Aria's Well Attended page, where readers can also find more information.

Olive Party

B-Side Music Fridays with Olive Party and Grass

Friday, August 10, 5 to 10 p.m.

MCA Denver

$5

With only a few weeks of outdoor concert season left, readers should seize every remaining opportunity to enjoy fresh sounds under open skies. MCA Denver's B-Side Music Fridays concert series invites artsy Denverites to boogie away beneath the setting sun to a soundtrack of some of the finest up-and-coming musicians in the city, continuing this week with a double bill featuring Olive Party and Grass. The first hundred age appropriate guests receive a complimentary brew courtesy of Ratio Beerworks. Admission costs $5; visit MCA Denver's Facebook events page to learn more.