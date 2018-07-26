Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Seven Free)

For overworked and rent-burdened Denverites, many of the city's top-dollar entertainments seem out of reach. Luckily, the weekend ahead offers plenty of affordable options for delight and diversion. Families, comedy nerds, music lovers, cinephiles and even birders can look forward to three days of events that cost $10 or less (fine print notwithstanding) to enjoy. Keep reading for the ten best free and cheap events in Denver and the surrounding area this weekend.

Downtown Aquarium

Summer Family Nights

Thursday, July 26, 7 to 9 p.m.

Downtown Aquarium

$7 to $12.99

Offering family-friendly fun at wallet-friendly prices, Denver Downtown Aquarium's Summer Family Nights winds down for the season Thursday night with one last round of deep-sea deals. In addition to a discount on admission to the Aquarium Adventure exhibit, Mystic Mermaid Show and 4-D Movie Experience, guests can also enjoy lower-cost activities like face-painting, scavenger hunts, carousel rides and the Coconut Tree Climb. Perhaps best of all are the guided animal encounters, which allow kids of all ages to marvel at wildlife from an impossibly close distance. It's also the eve of the Aquarium's Tiger Weekend, so parents shouldn't be too surprised if their little ones beg for a repeat visit. Get tickets, $7 to $12.99, and learn more on the Downtown Aquarium events calendar.

Hollywood Favorite: Top Gun

July 26 to 28, August 2 to 4, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

$7.95 to $9.95

Feeling the need for speed? Top Gun, the ’80s-tastic story of Naval aviation cadets and their high-flying hijinks, is an enduring relic of its era recalled so fondly that fans are still clamoring for a sequel some 32 years after its initial premiere. Revisit this slice of cinematic cheese on one the city's grandest screens, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science's IMAX, where it'll be presented in stunning 3-D as part of the museum's Hollywood Favorite screening series. Visit the Denver Museum of Nature & Science box-office page to buy tickets, $7.95 to $9.95, and learn more.