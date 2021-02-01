Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

It's February, and Black History Month events are starting all over town. The Museo de las Americas is marking the month with a free day on Friday, when you can see Testigos/Witnesses; the SCFD website just released its roster of more free days through the year. And if you have a bad case of cabin fever, check the items on the online auction that goes live February 1 for Colorado Preservation Inc.'s annual Saving Places convention, which starts virtually on February 10. You can dream, can't you?

Here are six free events to put on your calendar for the week:

Happy Birthday, Dr. Justina Ford

Anytime

The Black American West Museum celebrated Dr. Justina Ford's contribution to the state with a two-hour livestreamed tribute on January 22, officially Dr. Justina Ford Day in Colorado, complete with interviews of some of her remaining patients, as well as a re-enactment of Ford's only known interview and the first public display of her handwritten letter to the Colorado Medical Society that documents her delivery of 7,000 babies in her fifty-year career. Sylvia Lambe created this dedication to the first female Black doctor in Denver; if you missed it, you can watch it here anytime.

In Defense of Justice in Denver

Anytime

This documentary on the protest leaders charged after they demanded justice for Elijah McClain premiered in January; their next court hearing is in March. Meanwhile, you can now see the film here, along with a post-premiere Q&A panel with the filmmakers and protest leaders.

Year of the Ox Lunar New Year Street Market Fair

Wednesday, February 3, through Thursday, February 11

Truong An Gifts, Far East Center, 333 South Federal Boulevard

The pan-Asian businesses of the Far East Center at Alameda Avenue and Federal Boulevard normally celebrate the Lunar New Year with a big community party in the parking lot, including lion dancing, firecrackers and martial arts demonstrations, always attracting a big crowd. There will be no party this year, but the center’s Truong An gift shop is hosting nine days of New Year shopping leading up to the holiday’s start on February 12. Stock up on lanterns, red envelopes to stuff with money, citrus fruit baskets, lucky bamboo plants, kumquat trees, decorations and more. Wear a mask, of course, don’t forget to visit the surrounding eateries. Learn more here.



Closing the Inequity Gap for Women in the Workplace

Thursday, February 4, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Last year was a tough one for women in the workforce. According to recent job reports, employers cut 140,000 jobs in December — and women accounted for all the losses, while men gained 16,000 jobs. YWCA Boulder is pulling together a panel of experts to discuss the current “Shecession” and the continuing gender wage gap.

The critical discussion will not only identify the greatest challenges creating this gap and other inequities, but look at what women and allies need to do to level the playing field. Panelists include Anne E. Winkler, chair and professor of economics at the University of Missouri-St. Louis; Sabrina Valpone, Ph.D. at the University of Colorado/Leeds School of Business and director of the Diversity and Identity Management Lab; and Debbie Pope, CEO of the YWCA Boulder County. Sign up for the free webinar here.

Free First Friday at Museo de las Americas

Friday, February 5, noon to 9 p.m.

The Museo de las Americas is celebrating Black History Month starting on February's First Friday, when admission is free (first come, first served) and hours are extended so that people can experience Testigos/Witnesses, the current exhibition born out of a friendship that developed between artist Gaal D. Cohen and artisan Genaro Fuentes Trego of the indigenous Otomi community of San Pablito Pahuatlán, Mexico. "It is a study of life, death and the universal mysteries that connect us all," according to the Museo. Find out more here.

Noche de Candela

Friday, February 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne

Silverthorne’s First Friday arts celebration will honor the Latino community’s cultural influence on the area with a special Noche de Candela. There will be live music by Remezcla as well as light displays; visitors are encouraged to build their own lanterns and/or bring their own luminary to the event and help light up the night. (Because of the pandemic, wish lanterns will not be launched down the river this year.) Gather along the Blue River between the Chipotle Bridge and the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center; find out more here.

OId-Fashioned Hootenanny...on Zoom

Friday, February 5, 7 p.m.

Even something as sweet and retro as a hootenanny must change with the times, especially when the times require social distancing and the wearing of masks, which sadly takes the wind out of a sing-along. But for Swallow Hill’s time-honored hoots, the show must go on — on Zoom, this round.To reserve a performance slot, email harrymtuft@gmail.com by noon on February 2; viewers can get more info and RSVP to receive the Zoom link any time at Eventbrite.

Bald Eagle Festival

Saturday, February 6, 9 a.m.

Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton

The majestic baldies are gathering again at Barr Lake State Park to court, build nests, and raise and fledge young later this spring and summer; you can learn all about them at the park’s ninth annual Bald Eagle Festival. Although reservations for guided hikes fill up fast, you’ll find a sign-up page here; other events, such as kids make-and-take eagle crafts and live half-hour eagle shows by Nature’s Educators at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. are first come, first served. RSVP at 303-659-6005 before you visit, programs are free, but a park pass is required. Learn more here.

Juanita Gray Community Service Awards

Saturday, February 6, 1 p.m.

The Denver Public Library is celebrating Black History Month throughout February with a variety of virtual programs and events. The roster kicks off with the library’s annual Juanita Gray Community Service Awards, remembering the longtime DPL staff member and community advocate, and honoring her legacy by honoring current leaders in the community who embody Gray's trailblazing spirit. This year's honorees will be announced during the virtual ceremony; register here. Find out more about other Black History Month events at denverpubliclibrary.org

Cravt Pop-Up: Ephemera Obscura

Saturday, February 6, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7700 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

Your Valentine typically wears black lace with jewelry made from human hair around her stark white throat? Not to worry: Ritualcravt’s February Cravt Pop-Up with the Denver-based seller Ephemera Obscura is bound to have plenty of suitable trinkets, artwork, objects and Victorian ephemera to please anachronistic ladies of all ages. Learn more here and follow Ephemera Obscura on Instagram.

and a plan-ahead bonus:



Festive and Fun Challahs with Mandylicious

Monday, February 8, 6 p.m.

As the upbeat Jewish holiday of Purim this year crosses paths with the Sabbath on February 26, celebrating families might want to try something fun and different for the Friday-night meal. Challah maven Mandy Silverman of Mandylicious, who boasts 30,000 Instagram followers of her recipes, suggests shaping the evening’s traditional braided egg bread into something completely different, like a unicorn or a piñata. Silverman will show you how to make both during a virtual interactive demonstration, in cooperation with the Boulder JCC. The program is free; register in advance here to receive the Zoom link.



If you know of a great free event, send information to editorial@westword.com; we'll be updating this list through the week.