Five Things to Do for Free in Denver This Weekend

The best things in life are free, as evidenced by a host of activities around town, many of them connected with Denver Arts Week, which starts November 1. In fact, there's so much to do in Denver, you'll need extra sustenance to get through it all, so grab a few handfuls of Halloween candy, then get out and grab some free fun.

Oneida Park After Dark

Thursday, October 31, 4:30 to 11:30 p.m.

2200 block of Oneida Street

Oneida Park merchants, including DANG! and Esters Denver, have joined together to throw a free Halloween block party, with trick-or-treating starting at 4:30 p.m., a costume parade at 5, and tours through the haunted kitchen from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Then, after the kids are tucked in, return to Esters to boooo-gie down from 9 to 11:30 p.m. with live music by Banshee Tree. Find out more here.

Denver Arts Week Block Party

Friday, November 1, noon to 9 p.m.

3100 Block of Blake Street

This community-driven free event showcases various forms of art. MegaFauna, the creative shop at 3102 Blake Street, will offer educational "Cannabis Conversations" as well as a vendors' marketplace, while 14er Brewing Company at 3120 Blake will host live music and an art marketplace. As part of the festivities, the HTBX will offer social consumption in an upcycled shipping container (BYO cannabis) from 6 to 9 p.m. The 21+ fun continues on Saturday, November 2, and Sunday, November 3; get the full schedule here.

CMSWD Rocks

Friday, November 1, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

16th Street Mall by Denver Pavilions

Here's real food for thought: To support the Community Ministry of Southwest Denver, which is in danger of losing the location at 1755 South Zuni Street where it hosts a neighborhood food bank, stocks school supplies and helps families in need, comic Jared Ewy has formed a support group that will be giving away free doughnuts...and all you have to do to get one is dance! After you do, though, you'll probably want to donate some cash, too. CMSWD Rocks has set a goal of $800,000, and has already collected $350,000, but has a ways to go. Find out more at cmswd.rocks.

Altares Vivos: Amor Eterno (Anthem for Honoring and Remembering)

Friday, November 1, 4 p.m.

Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive (parking lot)

Su Teatro and Denver's Art District on Santa Fe are hosting Altares Vivos: Amor Eterno, a free event honoring Day of the Dead with live performances that celebrate the tradition of Calaveritas: quatrains (short, four-line poems) recited in memory of a loved one. They'll be performed in the parking lot of Su Teatro, which will be transformed into El Campo Santo (holy ground), a cemetery with a large altar open to the community to honor loved ones. The activities will continue through the night — not just at Su Teatro (which will be offering family-friendly activities indoors), but all along the street on First Friday. If you're interested in contributing or creating an altar, contact Su Teatro at 303-296-0219.

Denver Art Museum

Night at the Museums

Saturday, November 2, 5 to 10 p.m.

Across Metro Denver

As part of Denver Arts Week, more than a dozen museums across the metro area will stay open late and offer free admission from 5 to 10 p.m. To make the most of this opportunity, hop on one of the free shuttles leaving from the Denver Art Museum and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science that will offer different loops. Find out more here.



