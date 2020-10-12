Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Tickets on Sale at Denver Art Museum Today

Few artists have captured the world's imagination as much as Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, whose work will be explored in a blockbuster Denver Art Museum exhibit, Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism.

The touring show, which comprises over 150 pieces, includes more than twenty by Kahlo, thirteen by Rivera and others by Lola Álvarez Bravo, Gunther Gerzso, María Izquierdo and Carlos Mérida.

The exhibit looks at how the Mexican Modernists used art to shape their country's national identity and culture after the revolution ended in 1920. Most of the works come from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection. The Gelmans collected a jaw-dropping body of art from their friends, including commissions from Kahlo and Rivera.

Among the most famous paintings on display will be Kahlo's 1943 "Self-Portrait With Monkeys" and Rivera's 1943 "Calla Lilly Vendor."

The show runs from October 25 through January 24. While DAM blockbusters always sell out quickly, tickets to this exhibit will be especially difficult to score because of COVID-19 regulations that have cut the museum's capacity.

Tickets are $20 for non-members and $26 for members; they go on sale at 10 a.m. today, October 12, for slots from October 25 through November 30; tickets for times from December 1 to January 24 go on sale on Monday, November 23. To get yours, go to the Denver Art Museum website.