Think Ink: Seven Denver Tattoo Shops With Friday the 13th Deals

August 13, 2021 5:48AM

Denver has long been in love with its ink.
Aaron Thackeray
Denver has long been in love with its ink.
Aaron Thackeray
Denver has long been in love with its ink.
Aaron Thackeray
For ink lovers, Friday the 13th is like the day after Thanksgiving. Lots of folks line up at their favorite shops in the hopes of getting deals — only instead of PlayStations and flat-screens, they’re looking for artisanship and a little pain.

With COVID numbers rising, some shops are taking a pass this time around — but others are celebrating Friday the 13th with safety in mind, even as they prep to turn customers into canvases.

Aside from studio-specific pandemic precautions, the usual rules for tattoos are firmly in place: Customers have to be eighteen or over and have a valid ID to prove it. Everything is first come, first served. Most shops only take cash.

And please, especially these days, don’t be that jerk who doesn’t tip. Now get out there and get (safely) inked. Here are seven options:

Westword
Clean Slate Tattoo and Piercing
Noon to 9 p.m.
6620 South Broadway, Centennial
Centennial’s Clean Slate will be offering “flash tattoos with a spooky twist” from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday. Basic piercings will also be available for $31. Customers can see some of the designs available on the flash sheets uploaded to the shop's Facebook page.

Dreamscape Piercing and Tattoo
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
474 Malley Drive, Northglenn
Dreamscape is offering $13 tattoos on Friday, with a mandatory $20 minimum tip. Sign-up starts at 11 a.m., and the team will be there until 9 p.m. or however long it takes to get to the first hundred people on the list. Piercings are also available at 13 percent off. Check out the awesome flash sheets on Dreamscape's Facebook page — especially the Bart Simpson as Poe’s Raven. “Quoth the Raven,” your skin could say. “Eat my shorts.”
Endless Ink Tattoo & Piercing
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
7507 East 36th Avenue, Unit 120
Endless Ink can always be trusted to offer up deals for the day. The studio is once again offering $13 tattoos and $13 basic piercings. There will be a solid (and busy!) team of artists working all day; more information can be found on the shop's Facebook page and other social media.

Filthy Family Tattoo
Noon to “the last person”
3609 West Colfax Avenue
Alex Bringhurst at Filthy Family invites everyone to come out starting at noon on Friday. Designs are available on the shop’s Instagram page. For $20 to $100, Alex promises his team will be “hooking it up.” And really, until you’ve been hooked up on Colfax, you haven’t really been hooked up.

Ink Junkies
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
11651 West 64th Avenue, Arvada
Ink Junkies' motto is “You think it, we ink it,” and the shop's been living up to that since it opened in 2011. The Ink Junkies are doing it up right for Friday the 13th this year, with a few flash sheets (available on Facebook) for only $20 — $13 plus the minimum $7 tip.
click to enlarge MAD ALCHEMIST
Mad Alchemist
Mad Alchemist Tattoo
9 a.m. to 3 a.m.
994 South Peoria Street, Aurora
It’s tattoo time only at Mad Alchemist this year, and the shop is limiting the spots available to just 200 (split between four artists). To get on the list, you must come down in person; no calling ahead or reservations. All tattoos (black, grey and red only; none on the hands, feet, stomach, neck or head) are $31, and no alterations to design will be allowed. All payments will be taken by the artist. Available designs are on the Mad Alchemist Facebook page.

Nocturnal Tattoo
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
6474 West 20th Avenue, Lakewood
Nocturnal has a few flash sheets up on its Facebook page for you to check out; the designs are all about an inch in diameter and will run just $20 ($13 plus a built-in $7 tip). But in the spirit of the day, why not tip a little more? Bring your cash and show up from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If you get a tattoo this Friday the 13th, share your ink with us at editorial@westword.com.
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.
Contact: Teague Bohlen

