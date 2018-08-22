Seven Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

New beginnings, anniversary celebrations, parties, performances, car shows and sad endings at a wake for Zip 37 gallery all figure into this week’s metro-Denver art-gallery offerings. Whatever the case, it won’t be boring. Read on.

Andrew Bablo and Pat Milbery, "In a New Light,” detail, Crabbe Hall, UNC Campus. University of Northern Colorado College of Performing & Visual Arts

Jodi Stuart, Super Synthetic, Mariani Gallery, August 23 through October 6

Andrew Bablo and Pat Milbery, "A New Light," mural installation in the Crabbe Hall lobby

Guggenheim and Crabbe halls, University of Northern Colorado, Greeley

UNC Galleries Fall Kick-Off Party and Reception: Thursday, August 23, 4 to 8 p.m.

It’s back-to-school time at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, meaning it’s also time to greet a new season of art exhibits in UNC’s galleries. Join the fall kick-off by celebrating a culminating show by UNC summer artist-in-residence Jodi Stuart, a Denver installationist working with brightly 3-D-printed materials woven together into airy, whimsical shapes, and another leg of the decorative mural “In A New Light,” an indoor re-do begun last summer by Andrew Bablo and Pat Milbery in the Crabbe Hall lobby, which also has an underlying 3-D theme. Wander back and forth between Guggenheim and Crabbe halls to take in all the art, and enjoy food, drinks and music along the way at this free art party.

See art by John Van Horn in the exhibit Just Peachy at Sally Centigrade. John Van Horn @jvh_arts

The Stranger: Spacegoth Solo Show

Just Peachy Group Show

Sally Centigrade, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

Opening Reception: Thursday, August 23, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Sally Centigrade wraps up the summer with a double whammy: a solo from Spacegoth, an L.A. artist known for her dark-hearted goth/grim reaper-themed cartoons and artwork, and a group show of artworks tied together by peachy hues, guest-curated by Denver artist Kaitlin Ziesmer. Should be a good time, with lots of affordable works.