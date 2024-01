New Art: Printmaker Sue Oehme at the Arvada Center and Rough Gems at Union Hall

click to enlarge See exuberant print work by artist Taiko Chandler at the Arvada Center's 528.0: Regional Juried Printmaking Exhibition. Taiko Chandler

click to enlarge Noah Travis Phillips, “The Screaming Weathers: 99, 90, 37, 24.” Noah Travis Phillips, courtesy of Union Hall.

click to enlarge Dylan Griffith, "Magic Apple (Red)." Dylan Griffith

A Mona Lucero art outfit echoes a landscape by Jenny Wilson at D'art. Courtesy D'art Gallery

click to enlarge Karin Kempe, “On the Beach,” acrylic on canvas. Karin Kempe, Sync Gallery

click to enlarge Joe Clower, "Untitled," 2014. Joe Clower, courtesy of Rule Gallery

click to enlarge Brett Matarazzo and Michael Vacchiano: “Our Wimpy House.” Brett Matarazzo and Michael Vacchiano

click to enlarge Layered nature prints by Carol Till at NKollectiv. Carol Till

click to enlarge Talia Johns, "Continuance." Talia Johns, 931 Gallery

click to enlarge Artwork by CHAC member Angela Ramirez. Angela Ramirez, CHAC Gallery

Clint Eccher, “The 27 Club,” acrylic on canvas Clint Eccher

click to enlarge Christine Nguyen and Matthew Brandt, “Garden Picture 9” (detail), 2023, archival pigment inks on paper. Christine Nguyen and Matthew Brandt, David B. Smith Gallery

Levi Fischer, “The Blue Apartment.” Levi Fischer

click to enlarge Jahna Rae in front of her mural "Dream State" at KGNU headquarters in Boulder. Tyler Dittlo

The Art District on Santa Fe catches fire for January’s Third Friday Collectors’ Night, with several galleries chiming in; meanwhile, Meow Wolf hosts Dylan Griffith’s Magic Apple, and fashion designer Mona Lucero shows off her artist side with wearable artworks that complement paintings by D’art Gallery members.And don't miss the Arvada Center’s Mo’Print 2024 shows when they open this week, with an eye on dozens of Colorado printmakers. Where to start? Here’s the list:It’s a big week for Steamboat Springs-based master printer Sue Oehme, as it ought to be: As the Denver Month of Printmaking 2024 biennial approaches, Oehme more than deserves double honors as an artist and as a skilled technician who guides other artists through the heavy lifting of printmaking. It looks like this is her year at Mo’print, beginning with the launch of three exhibitions: two opening January 18 at the Arvada Center, including a solo show,, and a group show,, of works created by sixteen notable artists at Oehme Graphics. Her presence is announced from the moment one walks into the center’s lobby, where her monumental curtain of colored shapes hangs from the ceiling; a second solo show by Oehme,, opens at Space Gallery the next evening.Union Hall’s signature curatorial series Rough Gems returns for another year, with three shows put together by emerging curators spaced one after the other throughout late winter and early spring. First up is, curated by Jennifer Lord, currently an MFA candidate at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Works by Joan Anderson, Paula Damasceno, Anthony Garcia Sr., Noah Travis Phillips, Claire A. Warden and Jen Wohlner uphold the idea that non-representational art can hold expository meanings beyond shape, color and composition. Lord will give insights at a curator’s talk on January 31.Dylan Griffith’s mystical drawings and paintings have a souped-up, contemporized outsider vibe aimed right at a visceral inner world where gremlins, pretty girls, animals and heroic figures tell stories that viewers might not fully understand. But Griffith’s fantasy scenarios are actually quite charming, even while making some of us uncomfortable, and well worth the trek (and a ticket) to Meow Wolf’s Galleri Gallery. The theme of the Magic Apple suggests life as a heroic journey, rife with pitfalls and wrong-way turns, with the apple being the prize.The two shows opening at D’art Gallery this week diverge from the usual in pleasant ways. In the Main Gallery, the member showshowcases abstract painters Karla Raines and James-Allan Holmes, and landscapist Jenny Wilson, an artist who strives to capture a spiritual light or aura spread by Mother Nature. But here’s the twist: The fourth artist is fashion designer Mona Lucero, whose richly ornamented wearable art garments are spread around the floor on mannequins, echoing the art on the walls. Curated by Tammy Abramovitz, a social tastemaker with a flair for throwing gorgeous parties, the show is also designed as a backdrop for special events in the gallery, including a Curator’s Cocktail Party on January 27 and Mimosas With Mona, a Valentine’s Day soirée and pop-up shop on February 11. In the East Gallery, the Colorado Women’s Art Museum presents, a show of art by women from several local personal collections. CWAM will host its own black-and-white soirée on January 20.Sync Gallery artists Kristy Smith and Karin Kempe both erase the boundaries between abstract and representational in their wide-ranging practices, and the title of their shared show,, says it all: Do what you want, whenever. Smith approaches her work through the structure of process, while Kempe follows a more intuitional inner voice.It’s all about the shapes of things: Rule pairs Joe Clower and Amber Cobb in a well-matched show fed by private and unorthodox visuals in, respectively, paintings on paper and small-scale sculptures. Clower, a member of Boulder’s influential Armory Group in the late ’60s and the Criss-Cross artist co-operative in the ’70s, offers mechanical imagery in largely untitled watercolor paintings on paper, while Cobb’s familiar organic sculptures in wood, metal, epoxy and enamel twist human-inspired shapes into visual representations of the human condition.Artist Brett Matarazzo, an associate member at Pirate, as well as a co-director of BRDG Project, is also a fan of artist collaborations. Therefore, he’s chosen to include personal collaborations with several local artists with widely varied practices for his Pirate exhibition. Works were generally handed back and forth so each artist could freely add to the final product. Between the meetings of creative minds and wildly different style mixtures, it’s going to be fun and fascinating. Meanwhile, in the members’ gallery, Denise Pfau Demby, who also founded 931 Gallery, shows her depth in a show of steel and glass sculpture, and abstract and color-field expressionist paintings.at NKollectiv is just that: a fresh collection of art by gallery members for a fresh year. Alongside their ceramics, metal, glass, wood, jewelry, paintings and mixed-media works, biracial Jamaican-born guest artist SA Bennett will present a recent body of work that swings away from acrylic paintings to experimentation with ink resist, cold wax and oils while also veering toward abstracted, rather than literal, representations.Ukrainian fiber artist Talia Johns brings woven, collaged and mixed-media paper tapestries to 931, exploring color palettes and environment-friendly materials. Hypothesis is Johns’s first solo exhibition in the United States.CHAC Gallery artists bring a new member show,, to their northern outpost in the Northglenn Arts Parsons Theatre Gallery. A celebration of Mexican cultural identity and art forms, the exhibition unfolds a sense of pride in the Mexican heritage of Colorado’s Chicanos. For the best introduction to the art, food, music and dance of Mexico, don’t miss the reception, where refreshments, live music and traditional dance will entertain visitors.Bitfactory’s annualis deliberately curated to be wide and messy, lacking in theme or similarities in style and medium. That’s the beauty of it, and in 2024, Bitfactory gallerist and curator Bill Thomason selected a group of artists new to the gallery, including Clint Eccher, Meredith Fontana, Lance Green, Steven Morrell, Amanda Thurmon and Riah Urquhart.After several test runs, the artists of the Evans School Building, located just south of the Denver Art Museum, are launching a monthly Open Studios and Art Market event. The public is invited to visit on every third Saturday, beginning January 20, when more than twenty artists swing their doors open and show people what they do. Admission is free, and artworks will be for sale direct from the makers; one tenant, neü folk gallery, will host a closing reception for the showwhich both simplifies and expands on the limits of the medium.Christine Nguyen and Chris Oatey share space forin the Main Gallery at David B. Smith, each showing large works on paper. Nguyen’s contribution focuses on an annual project of growing, harvesting and capturing images of sunflowers as cyanotypes, while Oatey’s practice involves driving his car over clean sheets of paper in a parking lot, later using carbon paper to capture the textures left behind. In the Project Room, Nguyen collaborated across the miles with L.A.-based artist Matthew Brandt to make, a series of photos of their home gardens that they traded back and forth, each altering the imagery digitally with gorgeous psychedelic outcomes.Catch another “anything goes” style of exhibition at the Lab on Santa Fe, where Lab founder Josh Berkowitz curated, a show with an emphatic theme that allows artists of every stripe to strictly be themselves.Boulder’s Street Wise Arts facilitated new murals by Black artists last fall to coincide with the opening of the Museum of Boulder’s exhibit Proclaiming Colorado's Black History . To learn more about the fall mural project, which specifically included themes of building community, Afrofuturism and social justice, and hear directly from the artists, the museum will host a panel discussion with Black muralists Jahna Rae, Yazz Atmore, Devin “Speaks” Urioste, Rob Hill and Marcus Murray discussing activism and art, moderated by artist Moe Gram.is open through September 2025. To visit the murals being discussed, use the map at streetwisearts.org , filtered to show murals from 2023.