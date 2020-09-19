 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Mural by Chelsea Lewinski, Taylor Herzog and Ashley Joon at 72nd Avenue and Hooker Street.
Evan Semón

Muralist Cheslea Lewinski's Crushing Accident Inspires Community Fundraiser

Kyle Harris | September 19, 2020 | 6:14am
Chelsea Lewinski, one of the rising stars in Denver's mural scene, had a terrible fall this week.

On the third night of Crush Walls, Denver's biggest street art festival, she was riding a scooter around the RiNo Art District, hit a pothole, and landed on her face and wrist. She fractured her nose, cut the inside of her mouth, and broke her wrist — on the arm with which she paints. At the hospital, she used voice dictation to share the bad news on her Instagram account.

"I will need surgery soon," she wrote. "I am so sorry for my upcoming commissions, upcoming collaborations, upcoming walls....Everything now has to be put on hold. At least until I can either learn to paint left-handed or I'm healed property." 

Lewinski, a full-time artist and a single mother, was one of the masterminds behind a stunning mural of Georgia O'Keeffe at last month's Babe Walls festival in Westminster. She's known for her emotionally unnerving, stunning portraiture.

Her friend Izzy Arellano has organized a GoFundMe campaign to support Lewinski's recovery. Already, dozens of friends, family members and fans have chipped in, raising more than $1,700 toward the campaign's $10,000 goal.

"We must take care of the people who make our city more beautiful," writes Arellano."Whether it’s $1 or more, a social media share, or buying her a meal one of these days, your support is truly appreciated more than words can explain. It’s hard to ask for help, we all know that too well. Thank you for all the support and love that has been flowing in. Support local, support artists, let’s take care of our people."

Though Lewinski will not be able to paint the wall she was working on with a collaborator at Crush, she does plan to show up and offer her support.

"All I can focus on right now is getting healthy so I can do what I was born to do, and that's to paint," wrote Lewinski. "I will be at my wall during Crush to give my partner the emotional support to finish our wall. I will see y'all out there after I rest up, love you all so much."

Go to the GoFundMe campaign to support Lewinski in her recovery.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

