Heritage Square's Wild Ride Will End With an Auction October 25

The rides, arcade games and assorted odds and ends of the former Heritage Amusement Park in Golden will be auctioned off on Thursday, October 25.
Originally slated to be the Coloradoversion of Disneyland, the park got its start as Magic Mountain in the ’50s but was quickly abandoned. It was revived a decade later and reimagined as Heritage Square, a child-oriented amusement park with shops and eateries.
In 2011, the property that the park stood on was purchased by Martin Marietta Materials and slated to be torn down, but Heritage Square owner Alan Bader had a lease on the land until 2039. Although the park didn't open in 2016 or 2017, it did this year, now dubbed just Heritage Amusement — but soon after the park’s grand reopening, Bader came to a settlement with Martin Marietta and closed the park for good.
Now the park's contents are being sold off, and you can own a piece of the past if you have the money and space for a Scrambler, Ferris wheel or bumper boat. Or even a piece of cinematic history: On the block is the Tilt-a-Whirl that had a starring role in State Fair, a 1962 film with Pat Boone and Ann-Margret.
Norton Auctioneers, a Michigan-based auctioneering business, has prepared a handy brochure of everything available for sale. The auction is open to the public and begins at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 25, at the former amusement park located at 18301 Colfax Avenue in Golden; you can see the goods in advance at a buyer’s showcase from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, and at 9 a.m. the day of the sale.
Alas, the wild ride has come to an end.
