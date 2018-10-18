Heritage Square's Wild Ride Will End With an Auction October 25

The rides, arcade games and assorted odds and ends of the former Heritage Amusement Park in Golden will be auctioned off on Thursday, October 25.

Originally slated to be the Coloradoversion of Disneyland, the park got its start as Magic Mountain in the ’50s but was quickly abandoned. It was revived a decade later and reimagined as Heritage Square, a child-oriented amusement park with shops and eateries.