High Style Takes Cannabis-Inspired Culture to New Heights

Westword was the first weekly publication in the country to hire a marijuana critic, and now it's about to host another first: High Style.

On Thursday, March 5, High Style will fuse cannabis-inspired fashion, education and wellness into one amazing evening of curated, interactive programming focused on style, substance and sustainability. The three floors of the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park will be filled with fashion shows, presentations, panels and an open marketplace where the canna-curious can interact with high-end hemp and cannabis brands. There will be passed hors d'oeuvres and samplings of CBD and spirits throughout the event, which culminates with a CBD Dessert Reception. (Sorry, no cannabis consumption on site.)

"We knew Denver would benefit from a platform to educate consumers on the many beneficial attributes of cannabis and hemp," explains curator Jenny Strasburg-Baker. "We identified an opportunity to start a conversation around mindful alternatives to things that go on in your body. We want to support others in making choices that have a positive impact on their health and the environment. We shared our concept with longtime partner Westword, and High Style evolved from there."

But since Strasburg-Baker's previous work with Westword included the Whiteout and Artopia fashion shows, High Style will focus not just on healthy things that go in your body, but also healthy things that go on your body.

VIPs will have a special opportunity to meet presenting designer Korto Momolu at 6 p.m., before general admission starts at 6:30 p.m.

Erin Colvin's creations will be featured in the first fashion show. High Society Collection

Other highlights of the night:

At 7 p.m., a cooking demonstration with Robyn Griggs Lawrence, author of The Cannabis Kitchen Cookbook: Feel-Good Food for Home Cooks and Pot in Pans, followed by a Q&A with Jane West.

At 7:30 p.m., a panel on "Trends in Fashion, Beauty & Cannabis" with Bryan DeHaven, founder of Alpine Hemp Company; Kristi Blustein, founder of KHUS+KHUS; Coree Schmitz, general manager of Stillwater Brands; James Baumgartner, president of Panacea Life Sciences, and Leslie Buttorff, owner/CEO of Panacea; and Natasha Lannerd, director of business development at 1906.

At 9 p.m., the opening fashion show with Pact, Simple Shoes and High Society Collection, followed by the finale fashion show featuring Korto Momolu for Women Grow. Before and between the shows, there will be musical performances by vox.

High Style runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m., and general admission tickets are $30. VIP tickets are $75 and, in addition to early entry, include special seating for the two fashion shows and access to the VIP lounge throughout the event, with coat check, unlimited full-pour cocktails and a gift bag.

This event is 21+ only. Find more information and get your tickets now at westwordhighstyle.com.