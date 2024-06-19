Colorful Colorado: How Denver PrideFest Became One of the Country's Biggest Pride Events

click to enlarge Lonnie Hanzon Kristy Rowe

“My husband and I have been together 43 years now. But when we first were together, we met each other six weeks before AIDS.

Once AIDS was named, that drove us all back into the closet — you didn't want to be seen in public. And so we really didn't go [to Pride] as youngsters, and then we felt like we were too old. We were the trolls,” Hanzon explains, laughing.





click to enlarge Lonnie Hanzon's installation for the 2015 Pride was a 24-foot-tall wedding cake. Lonnie Hanzon e created a 24-foot-tall wedding cake, an appropriate emblem for the major issue at the time: The festival took place four days before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage. When the decision was made, Hanzon took the top of the cake to the Colorado Capitol for the celebratory rally.



Of course, Hanzon is hardly a troll, with his warm smile, long silver hair and violet shirt with matching shoes — an ensemble that indicates his artistry before he has a chance to tell you what he does. But his art speaks volumes. For his first Pride installation, h

click to enlarge The 2016 installtion. Lonnie Hanzon

click to enlarge A rendering for E Pluribus Unum. Lonnie Hanzon

click to enlarge The first Pride parade marched from Cheesman Park to Civic Center. Christi Layne

The Birth of Pride in Denver

click to enlarge Gay Pride Week in 1976 marked the first Pride parade. Christi Layne

click to enlarge A map for the first Pride parade. Christi Layne

A Dark Decade

click to enlarge Hanzon has made nine Pride installations, including this year's. Lonnie Hanzon

A Heap of Trouble

click to enlarge The Denver event is the-fifth largest Pride in the country. The Center on Colfax

"How Can Love Harm?"

click to enlarge A rendering of Lonnie Hanzon's installation E Pluribus Unum. Lonnie Hanzon

Small Steps