Your Ultimate Guide to Denver PrideFest This Weekend

Last year's event drew more than 500,000 people from all over Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region to honor the queer community. Starting with a Pride 5K on Saturday, the 2024 festivities will include multiple stages with high-profile acts, the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade and a family area.
Here's everything you need to know to sashay into Denver PrideFest in style.
How Do I Get to Denver PrideFest?Denver PrideFest occurs at Civic Center Park, located at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Broadway. Given the large crowds and numerous road closures, using public transportation is highly recommended. The nearest RTD station is Civic Center Station, which is accessible and conveniently close to the festival grounds.
If you prefer to drive, organizers advise that attendees reserve convenient parking in advance through SpotHero, with whom the festival is collaborating to offer discounts of up to 50 percent. Bicycle parking is available at various locations throughout Civic Center Park; find the best places to park your bike as well as additional parking tips here.
When is the Denver Pride 5K?The Denver Pride 5K kicks off the weekend's festivities on Saturday, June 22. Participant check-in opens at 8 a.m. at the Colorado State Capitol Building, with the race stepping off at 9:30 a.m. This event is a vital fundraiser supporting the Center on Colfax’s programs and services for Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community.
The Denver Pride Parade RouteThe Coors Light Denver Pride Parade on Sunday, June 23, is arguably the festival's highlight. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Colfax Avenue and Franklin Street and marches fourteen blocks west to the State Capitol, ending near Civic Center Park. Arrive early to secure a good viewing spot, as more than 100,000 people are expected to line the streets.
Denver PrideFest Activities and RulesDenver PrideFest offers a plethora of activities across multiple stages, including live performances, food and beverage vendors, a family area, the inaugural Gayborhood Market and more. The Walmart Family Area, at the corner of 14th Avenue and Broadway, offers a variety of family-friendly activities, such as drag storytime, crafts and games.
This year, Denver Pride has teamed up with the Rainbow Market Denver to launch the Gayborhood Market. Located in Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park, this space includes 100 local LGBTQ+ small businesses, entrepreneurs and artisans. Remember to leave all outside alcohol and pets outside the festival grounds; there is no marijuana use allowed in the park; and all bags are subject to security searches. Visit the Denver PrideFest website for the full list of rules.
Denver PrideFest Stage ScheduleEnjoy a diverse lineup of performances across three stages. Here is the schedule for both days of PrideFest at each location around the park:
Center Stage Schedule (in between the Denver Art Museum and Denver Public Library)
Saturday, June 22
11 a.m. to Noon Ophelia Peaches’ Fruit Basket
Noon to 1 p.m. Sarah Adams Band
1 to 1:30 p.m. King Vaughnz’ Rise of The Kings
1:30 to 2 p.m. Aundria’s Big Gay Adventure
2 to 2:30 p.m. Pattie Gonia: SAVE HER!
2:30 to 3 p.m. BiG GaY Jukebox Show: Side A
3 to 3:30 p.m. Alyssa Edwards
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Black Pride Colorado
4:30 to 5 p.m. LALA & El Ser-G
5:00 to 5:30 p.m. The Shanel Hughes Comedy Show
5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Jessica L’Whor presents: $ex $ells
6:15 to 7 p.m. Zenari
Sunday, June 23
10 to 11 a.m. Turn Up the Sunshine!
11 a.m. to Noon Guerrilla Fanfare Brass Band
Noon to 12:30 p.m. Laura Menorah’s PRIDE Power Rally 2024
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. DeMarcio’s Silk Electric PRIDE Party Show!
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sister Helen Holy
2:00 PM Shea Couleé
2:30 to 3 p.m. BiG GaY Jukebox Show: Side B
3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Mirage
3:30 to 4 p.m. Cocks in the Hen House
4 to 4:30 p.m. House of LeBeija
4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Denver ICONS
5:15 to 6 p.m. Win the DJs Money
ABSOLUT.® Dance World Stage (located just south of Seal Pond)
Saturday, June 22
11 a.m. to Noon Paul Andre (Audition Winner)
Noon to 1 p.m. Bryan Konrad (Trade)
1 to 2 p.m. Shayna P (Playhaus)
2 to 3 p.m. Ava Sparks (X-Bar)
3 to 4 p.m. Gary Givant (Milk Bar)
4 to 5 p.m. Queen Beats (Various)
5 to 6 p.m. Buddy Bravo (X-Bar)
6 to 7 p.m. DJ Tallandre (Various)
Sunday, June 23
10 to 11 a.m. DJ Tru (Audition Winner)
11 a.m. to Noon Anthony Allie (Glow Lounge/X-Bar)
Noon to 1 p.m. Honeycat (Eagle)
1 to 2 p.m. Craig C (Trade)
2 to 3 p.m. DJ Markie (Tracks)
3 to 4 p.m. DonTron (Trade)
4 to 5 p.m. Lea Luna (Las Vegas)
5 to 6 p.m. Joe Pacheco (New York)
US Bank Latin Stage (located by the McNichols Building)
Saturday, June 24
11 a.m. to Noon DJ Prada
Noon to 1 p.m. DJ Reyes
1 to 1:45 p.m. DJ Gonzo
1:45 to 2 p.m. The Violinist
2 to 2:40 p.m. Ballet Folklórico Sangre de México
2:40 to 3 p.m. Casi Rodriguez
3 to 3:30 p.m. Dolian Ponte
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. DJ Reyes
4:30 to 5 p.m. Vik Moral
5:00 to 5:30 p.m. Jaqueline Aguilar La Gata
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. DJ Reyes
6:30 to 7 p.m. Monniz Flama
Sunday, June 25
10:00 to 10:30 a.m. DJ Reyes
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. DJ Dazze
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. DJ Reyes
12:30 to 1:15 p.m. DJ Gonzo
1:15 to 1:30 p.m. Top Notch Dance Company
1:30 to 2 p.m. Ballet Folklórico Sangre de México
2:00 to 2:30 p.m. DJ Reyes
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Grupo Kaoba
3:30 to 3:45 p.m. Jaqueline Aguilar La Gata
3:45 to 4:15 p.m. Monniz Flama
4:15 to 5 p.m. Spanic Takeover
5 to 6 p.m. Araknidos
Denver Pride's Free Speech ZoneDenver PrideFest includes a designated Free Speech Zone to manage and contain anti-LGBTQ+ speech. This area has been part of the festival for over a decade, providing a space for protesters in the public park while ensuring that they do not disrupt the event. The Free Speech Zone is located in a less-frequented area of Civic Center Park, at least 120 feet from the main activities. Learn more about the creation and implementation of the Free Speech Zone here.
Pro Tip: Download the PrideFest AppStay up to date on all things Denver Pride by downloading The OUT List app, Denver Pride's official mobile app. This local, LGBTQ+-owned app promotes LGBTQ+ and ally-owned organizations and will help you easily navigate the festival thanks to its map and detailed event schedule.
For more information about the event, visit the Denver PrideFest website.