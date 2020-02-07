Happy Birthday, Neal Cassady! Take an Armchair Tour of His Denver...

Jack Kerouac visited Denver for the first time in 1947. He’d been told by a friend at Columbia University that he should meet up with Neal Cassady, a legendary free spirit, raconteur and troublemaker. Kerouac was only in town for ten days that time, but the Mile High City made an enduring impression on him, and its sights and sounds — not to mention Cassady, transformed into Dean Moriarty — figure prominently in On the Road, his most enduring work.
The Beat will go on tonight, February 7, at the Mercury Cafe, which will host the eleventh annual Neal Cassady Birthday Bash.
In advance of that event (and before the current snow), we went out to capture some of the favorite haunts of Cassady and Keraouc around Denver. Here's a sampling of our stops; you can take an armchair tour on this snowy day.
Click here for the complete slideshow, "Go on the Road With Jack Kerouac and Neal Cassady."
