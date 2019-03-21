Denver Art Museum Vandal Pleads Guilty, No Additional Prison Time

Jake Siebenlist, the eighteen-year-old from Monument who did an estimated $96,900 worth of damage to art in the Denver Art Museum's Stampede exhibit on December 9, 2018, pleaded guilty early March 21 to criminal mischief, a class four felony that could have led to six years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Instead, he walked out of court on a three-year deferred judgment, with an order to check in with a parole officer. He will be on parole through March 17, 2022, and will be required to stay in state through that time, unless he has permission to leave, as he will in May when he travels to North Carolina for his brother's college graduation.

The court ordered Siebenlist to pay back the $96,900; he will ante up $10,000 immediately and $86,900 over the next three years. His attorney told the court that he will be looking for a job.