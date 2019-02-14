Review: Jordan Wolfson's Magnificent Obsession at 808 Projects

Painter Jordan Wolfson is an artist’s artist, which is clear in his marvelous solo, Song Cycle with Blue Cloth (abridged): Paintings by Jordan Wolfson, now on display at 808 Projects. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Wolfson earned his MFA at the Yale School of Art, then began to exhibit nationally and internationally. Despite his far-flung fame, Wolfson has lived and worked in Longmont for many years, and that makes him a Colorado artist.

The show highlights the results of a painting process in which Wolfson set up a still life of objects in his studio, anchored by a piece of blue cloth that was sometimes draped over a chair. Over the course of three years, he created twenty-seven paintings and eleven drawings based on that scene; periodically, Wolfson would remove or shift elements in the still life so that details were changed between paintings. He calls the entire group a polyptych, though all the depictions are not necessarily meant to be shown together. In fact, the artist chose a representative selection of the series for the 808 show.