 Lakeside Amusement Park Is Back for 116th Year in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos: The Lights Are Back on (Mostly) at Lakeside Amusement Park

"A lot of people say that we never paint, we never do anything, never whatever, and that really isn't the case."
July 2, 2024
Lakeside Amusement Park in Denver.
Lakeside Amusement Park in Denver. Jack Spiegel
Share this:
Lakeside Amusement Park is back for its 116th year. What originally opened in 1908 as the White City has changed hands only once, when developers Adolph Zang and F.J. Kirshoff — who also created the town of Lakeside, today population sixteen — sold it to Ben Krasner in the 1930s. 

It may be 2024, but as you walk through the gates, you might think you're still in the ’30s...for better or for worse.

The smell of funnel cakes, the pings of Skee-Ball machines and occasional screams from the Wild Chipmunk fill your ears, and neon signs highlight the Art Deco design — even if much of that neon has gone dark.

So have the iconic Cyclone coaster and the Ferris wheel. But other rides are still running, such as the Tilt-a-Whirl, merry-go-round and even the Skoota Boats, despite the lack of lighting.
click to enlarge Skoota Boats Sign
The Skoota Boats are like bumper cars over water.
Jack Spiegel
The rides that are open vary from day to day. "Just like your car, you can drive it home one day and it runs perfectly fine, but the next morning it doesn't start," says Brenda Fishman, who runs the place with her mother, Rhoda Krasner, the daughter of Ben.

The Cyclone was shut down two years ago after state regulators ordered its closure when a woman was injured while on the ride, according to the Denver Post. Fishman says the park is now waiting for a final third-party inspection before the roller coaster starts up again.

All the chairs were removed from the Ferris wheel for reconstruction during the off season. Fishman says the park is hoping to get it moving again this month.

"A lot of people say that we never paint, we never do anything, never whatever, and that really isn't the case," Fishman says, adding that people just don't see the upkeep work. The park is a registered amusement ride operator with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, and its license must be renewed every year after a third-party inspection of each ride.
click to enlarge Merry Go Round sign
The park is showing signs of age, but the charm isn't lost.
Jack Spiegel
Last year, rumors spread that Lakeside was being sold to the creators of South Park, the same duo who purchased and renovated Casa Bonita. Fishman says that was just an April Fool's joke, and says that the family has no plans to sell Lakeside anytime soon.

While many park-goers focus on the biggest, highest, fastest rides, Fishman recommends that they take a step back and think about other amenities at Lakeside.

"Some of the best memories are made sitting on a bench, eating popcorn and watching the sunset," Fishman says. "Not everyone has a mountain cabin or a car to go somewhere. So also, we want to give people a little taste of nature."

Those memories she alludes to are not just a marketing pitch. In the Lakeside Facebook group, over ninety people responded to Westword's question about what Lakeside means to them.

Kyla Coppernoll got engaged to her childhood friend at Lakeside. "My fiancé and I grew up going there as kids and then Lakeside brought us together following a rough patch. Eventually that’s where he proposed," she posted. "Now, we are there nearly every weekend in the summer and would love to be able to take our kid there one day.

Rod Bartsch, of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, has taken his family on eight or nine road trips through Denver, and Lakeside is always a stop. He even has fond memories of a time when they were stuck on the Roll-o-Plane during a thunderstorm.

Many people praise management for keeping prices low. Admission starts at only $5, plus individual ride tickets; all-access passes are also available for $25 on Fridays and $35 on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. And even with those passes, there's rarely a wait.

"I personally think a lot of people, when they don't enjoy their time here, it's because they come with a preconceived notion that their day should be spent standing in long lines for really fast, upside-down, crazy pieces of equipment that they're maybe going to get to ride two or three of," Fishman says. "For whatever reason, that's an acceptable day for people."

But not the kind of day to expect at Lakeside Amusement Park.

Here are photos from a recent day (and evening) at Lakeside:

click to enlarge Cyclone Coaster closed
Cyclone Coaster is closed. Again.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Wild Chipmunk Sign Painting
A worker paints the Wild Chipmunk sign.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Geese exit Dragon Coaster
A family of geese learns that the Dragon Coaster is closed.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Lake Shore Scenic Route
The Lake Shore Scenic Route circumnavigates Lake Rhoda.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Round-Up ride
Don't go on Round-Up if you have a light stomach.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Loop-o-plane and Zoom
While the lights are on at both rides, Roll-O-Plane (left) flies, while Zoom sits idle.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Skee-Ball at Lakeside
There is no shortage of arcade games at the park.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge Lakeside ferris wheel
The park hopes to reopen the Ferris Wheel in mid-July.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge The Spider at Lakeside
The Spider is zooming as the Cyclone sits idle.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge
The amusement park sits on the shore of Lake Rhoda, named after Brenda Fishman's mother.
Jack Spiegel
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Analysis: Picking Apart the Myth of Picky Colorado Women

Opinion & Commentary

Analysis: Picking Apart the Myth of Picky Colorado Women

By Anna Cohen
All the Fourth of July Fireworks Shows and Festivities in Denver and Beyond

Events

All the Fourth of July Fireworks Shows and Festivities in Denver and Beyond

By Westword Staff
FAN EXPO Denver 2024: Top Things to Do and See

Events

FAN EXPO Denver 2024: Top Things to Do and See

By Teague Bohlen
Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Events

Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation