The public is invited to color in Markus Puskar's mural on the Cherry Creek Trail.
Denver Arts & Venues

Adult Coloring and Street Art Meet on the Cherry Creek Trail

Kyle Harris | September 5, 2019 | 6:13am
With Crush Walls 2019 under way, Denver is once again obsessed with street art. But too often, the art on the walls is something people look at rather than interact with.

Markus Puskar – the artist behind a swirling black-and-white mural commissioned by the anti-graffiti Urban Arts Fund on the Cherry Creek Trail between Lincoln Street and Broadway — plans to turn that around. He's asking the public to show up on Saturday, September 7, to add color to his piece.

“Even though the paint is dried, the mural is still a work in progress,” says Puskar. “I am excited to invite the community to come down to Cherry Creek to fill in the painting with chalk and see what we can come up with together. By coloring the mural, we will bring its pattern to life.”

On September 11, the chalk will be cleaned off the mural, but Puskar is hoping that community members will continue adding color. He designed the piece to always be a work in progress, inviting bikers, pedestrians and others zipping down the trail to stop and color in the lines.

Puskar knows how much people enjoy doing that: He created The Markus Puskar Coloring Book, which boasts pages of wavy lines and flowing shapes for adult-coloring pleasure.

This free, family-friendly coloring event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at the Cherry Creek Trail between Lincoln and Broadway. Refreshments and chalk will be provided; RSVP at Eventbrite.

If that's not enough street-art making for you, you can also join artist Anthony Garcia in painting a mural at 39th and Wynkoop streets, near the 38th Street Station, on Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 2 p.m, as part of the official Crush festivities. For more information, go to the Crush website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

