Stacey Steers, Edge of Alchemy collage, 2017. Mixed media on paper.
Stacey Steers, Edge of Alchemy collage, 2017. Mixed media on paper.
Courtesy of the artist

MCA Denver Announces Fall 2019 Exhibitions

Kyle Harris | June 25, 2019 | 2:36pm
With MCA Denver executive director Adam Lerner on the way out, all eyes are on the contemporary art institution: What's next?

Today, June 25, we got a taste. The MCA announced its three fall exhibitions: Francesca Woodman: Portrait of a Reputation; Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler: Flora; and Stacey Steers: Edge of Alchemy.

“These three distinct exhibitions will each shed light on different generations of women artists," says MCA curator and planning director Nora Burnett Abrams. "The Francesca Woodman exhibition presents the artist, who was raised in Boulder, coming into her creative voice and developing her singular approach to photography at a notably young age.

"Flora tells the story from two perspectives of the artist Flora Mayo, originally from Denver, whose work from the 1920s had been a footnote in art history until Teresa Hubbar [and] Alexander Birchler began researching her life," adds Abrams.

"Boulder-based filmmaker Stacey Steers’s Edge of Alchemy reimagines two silent-film-era actors as creative alchemists who toy with Victorian scientific instruments — flora and fauna," Abrams continues. "These exhibitions offer poignant and humanizing portraits of artists both well-known and under-recognized. Visitors will encounter riveting stories and unusual and striking imagery in these three varied and thought-provoking presentations.”

The exhibits will be at MCA Denver from September 20 until April 5, 2020.

For more information, go to the museum's website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

