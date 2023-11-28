Meet Eeland Stribling: Comedy Works New Top Comic

"The quality of comics in Denver is so high, and on any given night it could be any [of them] who just absolutely smashes it. There was never a moment like, "Oh, I'm gonna win," or "Oh, I'm gonna do really well."



"My first comedy special I ever watched was Katt Williams, when I was in middle school, I think," he recalls. "I watched this guy perform, and people were laughing at his stories, and I genuinely remember thinking, 'That's like a super power. That's so cool that he can get up and share his life and make people laugh.'" Telling jokes quickly became an object of fascination for him. "I love watching standup. I love watching comics get better. I love joke structures and storytelling, and so I've always been a fan," he explains.