Memorial Day Weekend? We’ve Got You Covered!

Some people like to hang at home over a holiday weekend (although that's less likely after a year of social distancing), while others prefer a road trip or camping. Still others are dying to go out on the town, eating out and seeing the bright lights during a staycation.

Like music? Concerts are back. Fireworks? You bet. Our list of events over the next four days offers everything from a pancake breakfast to a day at the drag races to a night under the stars.

Memorial Day weekend is here. Let’s go!

Thursday, May 27

Black Love Mural Project

May 27 Through August 1

Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue Parkway; 5 Points Plaza, 2736 Welton Street; and various locations throughout Denver

The Black Love Mural Project came together hastily in the uprising following George Floyd’s death by police violence, but it came together beautifully, with mural art created by Black artists in Civic Center Park. We’re happy to report that the fest is bigger, better and back, with a run of painting and special events leading up to Denver’s Juneteenth Music Festival and remaining on view through August 1. Watch the Black Love Mural Fest Instagram for developing event information.

FAR OUT Murals

Crafty Cannery Brewery, 107 East Fifth Street, Walsenburg

Through May 30

Will Huerfano County become the next Trinidad? Walsenburg’s SPACE Studios and the Huerfano Placemaking Committee will give Colorado Creative Industries one more reason to name the Spanish Peaks region an official creative district by hosting its first mural festival, FAR OUT Murals! Okay, they are starting small, with a juried group of six artists painting masterpieces in the alley between Fifth and Sixth streets in downtown Walsenburg. Make it a weekend I-25 road trip to cheer those artists — and Walsenburg — on. Muralists include Amanda Wolf, AJ Davis, KoCo Collaborations, Spencer Eudaly, Visual Goodies and Valrie Eismann.

Film on the Rocks Drive-in Movies

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Lower South Parking Lot, Red Rocks Park Road, Golden

Tickets: $59.50 per carload (snack pack included in the fee)

Memorial Day weekend is perfect for Film on the Rocks to kick off its summer of drive-in movies, and the fact that three of the five films presented between May 27 and May 31 are sold out is proof. As of this writing, you can still buy into Enter the Dragon on Friday, May 28, and Aliens, May 31, but hurry. Chop chop!

Thursday Nite Bites: Burger Edition

Olde Town Arvada, West 57th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Thursday, May 27, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Admission: $40 ticket book, good for twelve small bites from participating restaurants

Some folks like to eat their way through a long weekend. If you count yourself among those ranks, launch your Memorial Day pig-out at Olde Town Arvada’s Thursday Nite Bites 2021 kickoff and savor bites with a burger theme at a dozen eateries. A pre-purchased $40 ticket book, good for samples from all twelve restaurants is your key to the event; you get a to-go container and, if you vote for the best bite of the evening, you’ll be automatically entered in a drawing for a $50 Olde Town gift card.

Denver Philharmonic Orchestra: Spring at Stanley

The Field at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Thursday, May 27, 7 to 8:15 p.m. nightly

Admission: $25 (free for children ages twelve and under)

Is live music your favorite start to a holiday weekend? Grab the family, some camp chairs and food to-go from any of twenty Stanley Marketplace food and drink vendors, and head out to the field in back for a sunset concert with the Denver Philharmonic. Enjoy a program of crowd-pleasing favorites by Rossini, Mendelssohn and Beethoven, as well as a work on growing up in a multicultural family by Gabriela Lena Frank.

Denver Brass, A Time of Remembrance

Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 East Hampden Avenue, Cherry Hills Village, and online

Thursday, May 27, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: $60 to $150 per pod of adjacent seats for two to five people at Eventbrite

Free to view on YouTube ($25 donation suggested)

In the true Memorial Day spirit, Denver Brass will stick to tunes honoring both war heroes and lives lost to a different sort of battle: the COVID-19 pandemic. See it live with a group or online for free; either way your ticket fee or donation will help the ensemble, which itself has fallen victim to pandemic challenges. To honor a relative or friend, tack a remembrance candle onto your order for $5.

Friday, May 28

Disco Biscuits

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

Friday, May 28; Saturday, May 29; and Sunday, May 30; 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly

Tickets: $55 to $75

Looking for a dance party for the ages over the weekend? The Disco Biscuits and Red Rocks Amphitheatre have you covered with three nights of rockin’ jamtronica.

Inspire Arts Week

40 West Arts District, West Colfax Avenue between Lamar Street and Wadsworth Boulevard

May 28 through June 6

Free

Come see what’s happening in the 40 West Creative District during Lakewood’s Inspire Arts Week, a perfect excuse to visit galleries, watch artist demonstrations and explore the public art and murals along the 40 West Artline.

Memorial Day Weekend RIB FEST!

Six Capital Brewing & BBQ, 16701 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

May 28 through May 31, beginning at noon daily

Six Capital Brewing is bringing on the slabs — pounds and pounds of secret-sauce ribs — all weekend long. Active military partiers get an extra perk: a free pint with your rack of ribs.

Rosie Returns Ticket Packages

Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 West 104th Avenue, Westminster

Beginning Friday, May 28

Admission: Free to $13 or $32 to $48 for a two or four pack of Rosie Returns tickets; RSVP for timed-entry slot

The Butterfly Pavilion celebrates a return to business as usual in the butterfly gardens and other wild environments with the return of one of its most beloved ambassadors: Rosie the Chilean rose hair tarantula, a hairy eight-legged arachnid who loves to be held by visitors. Anyone can hold Rosie if they choose, but a special Rosie Returns ticket option also includes a plush tarantula toy.

Mountainfilm

Mountainfilm in Telluride: May 28 through May 31

Mountainfilm Online: May 31 through June 6

Online Passes: $150 to $250

Individual Programs, Live: $20

Telluride’s annual Memorial Day Mountainfilm documentary fest, which covers topics both scientific and recreational — from global warming and social justice to rock climbing and telling jokes — is back, with live and virtual options.

CKS Paddlefest

Buena Vista

May 28 through May 31

The town of Buena Vista invites adventure-seekers and spectators to participate and/or watch from the sidelines on the Arkansas River at a scaled-back CKS Paddlefest, that still includes river-running competitions, kayak races, public-friendly run and disc golf events, and a gear swap and sale on Main Street. It all kicks off with a town party and music by RapidGrass on Friday. Find more info and event registration here.

Grand Old West Days Weekend

Moffat County Fairgrounds 640 East Victory Way, Craig

May 28 through May 31

A little bit country and lot Western best describes Grand Old West Days Weekend, a town festival up north in Craig, Colorado, which comes with a carnival, youth rodeo events, and live music by Chancey Williams and others, cowboy action shooting, a parade and tractor pull, vendor booths and even a little community theater. Find ticket information for concerts here.

Mountain Words Literary Festival

Crested Butte Center for the Arts, 606 Sixth Street, Crested Butte

Gunnison Arts Center, 102 South Main Street, Gunnison

May 28 through May 30

Single Day Festival Pass: $125

Full Festival Pass: $300

Single Events and Workshops: $30 each

Virtual viewing of selected events available via Zoom here

A three-day literary celebration at 9,000 feet, including readings, workshops, kids events, parties, panel discussions, live theater and more. Featured authors are Nate Marshall, Rachel Monroe, Scott Carney, Pam Houston, Laura Pritchett, Adam Valen Levinson, Steven Dunn, Chelsey Johnson, Nick Arvin and more. Held in Crested Butte and Gunnison, Colorado.

Million Dollar Quartet

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

May 28 through July 2, Tuesdays through Sundays, 8 p.m. nightly

Tickets start at $49 for covered seating, $25 on the lawn

Put on your blue suede shoes: The Arvada Center brings open-air theater back to the outdoor amphitheater with Million Dollar Quartet, a fable imagining a jam-session to remember with seminal rock-and-roll figures Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.

Memorial Day Carnival and Puppy Palooza

Medved Autoplex, 11001 West Interstate 70 Frontage Road N, Wheat Ridge

Friday, May 28: 3 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 11 a.m. to midnight

Monday, May 31: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Puppy Palooza: Saturday, May 29, 1 to 5 p.m.

Big sales are part of Memorial Day weekend, too, but when they’re this much fun, it hardly matters if a holiday deal is not what you came for. Medved is hosting a parking-lot carnival with attractions for all ages over three days this weekend (Sunday excluded) and on Saturday, the Moms & Mutts rescue will be on the grounds for a gated adoption event (sign up for an appointment here).

Saturday, May 29

Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City

History Colorado, 1200 Broadway

May 29 through August 31

Admission: Free to $14

Inject some learning into your Memorial Day staycation at History Colorado, where Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City opens this week, showcasing the history of Denver’s city planning and architectural legacies. The exhibit also comes with a slate of satellite events over the summer, from podcasts to walking tours.

Merc Masquerade

Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street

Saturday, May 29, 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets: $15 in advance at Eventbrite, $20 at the door

This is a prime example of how the Merc does parties: in costume, with lots of cool music. The tune-filled evening bash, powered by a roster of local music-makers and headlined by Denver’s favorite Chicano-activist funk unit Los Mocochetes, includes a raffle and the Merc’s memorable organic-food menu.

Street Wise Arts in the Park JAM

Glenn Huntington Bandshell, Central Park, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

Saturday, May 29, 3 to 7 p.m.

Tickets: Free to $50

The folks at Boulder’s favorite mural festival, Street Wise, know a thing or two about running a fundraiser that matches the ethos of its cause. The Arts in the Park Jam has it all: music by Selasee & the Fafa Family, Musa Starseed at the turntables, live painting by muralists, typewriter poet Citrine Ink, access to a virtual art auction, and great food and drink.

Community Appreciation Festival

Ute Indian Museum, 12753 Chipeta Road, Montrose

Saturday, May 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

Get down with Colorado’s Indigenous history in the Four Corners area where the Ute Indian Museum will be celebrating community with such family-friendly activities as ethnobotany garden tours, tipi decorating, petroglyph carving, Native films and everyone’s favorite: a popsicle break at noon.

Water World Opening Day 2021

Water World, 8801 North Pecos Street, Federal Heights

Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more about admission prices and season passes here

Water World, all seventy acres of it, will open on schedule this weekend for 2021 with permission from local health officials, as well as a re-envisioned Alpine Springs attraction and two new ones, Roaring Forks and Centennial Basin. Start your summer with a splash!

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

Saturday, May 29, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $33 to $100

Relax in the sun and catch some Major League Soccer when the Rapids take on FC Dallas, currently in last place in the Western Conference. Colorado is at fifth place; cheer them on as they focus on moving up the ladder. Here’s who to watch on the field: Rapids winger Mike Barrios, midfielder Cole Bassett and left-back Sam Vines.

Colorado Music & Arts Festival

Westminster City Park, 10455 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster

Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Admission: $10 weekend pass ($15 at the gate), free for children under twelve with paying adult

Here’s a fest that has everything: a juried art show, antique and farmers’ markets, laser tag, a Taste of Colorado Food Pavilion, martial arts, a body pump competition, and ongoing live music in the rock, country and bluegrass vein. The only thing that’s missing is you.

Bandimere Speedway 2021 Season

Bandimere Speedway, 3051 South Rooney Road, Morrison

Sunoco King Street Series: Saturday, May 29

Street Tuner Mayhem: Sunday, May 30

Pepsi High School Drags, Monday, May 31

Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

Tickets: Adults, $18; free for children ages twelve and under

Drag races return to Bandimere with a roar this year, promising plenty of weekend action on the track over the Memorial Day break: The Sunoco King Street Series headlines Saturday, Street Tuner Mayhem tops the Sunday roster and the popular Pepsi High School Drags rule the track on Monday.

Downtown Loveland One Sweet Summer Event Series: Saturday Dine Out

Foundry Plaza, First to Fourth Streets, between Cleveland and Lincoln Avenues, Loveland

Saturday, May 29, noon to 9 p.m.

Downtown Loveland launches its 2021 Saturday Dine Out event on the long weekend, when it’s easier to linger at patio tables along Fourth Street and in Foundry Plaza for lunch or over dinner as the sun sets. The series, which also includes live music and the concurrent Shop Local Saturday promotion, continues on every last Saturday of the month, through September.

Estes Park Art Market

Estes Park Event Center Pavilion, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park

Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, May 31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free admission

Estes Park might be everyone’s favorite Colorado mountain tourist town, serving as the gateway to the sights of Rocky Mountain National Park and Trail Ridge Road. The art market is just another attraction in a burg well-attuned to hosting hordes of people passing through, but it’s also a fabulous once-a-year display of fine art and functional handmades where you can shop for Christmas, in May. Make room in your closets.

Taste of Creede

Main Street, Creede

May 29 through May 31

It’s hard not to love Creede, a modern relic of Colorado’s mining history and a favorite fishing destination along the Rio Grande for sportsmen and Texans, and not to mention, the home of the Creede Repertory Theatre, a summer tradition in Mineral County since 1966 (the 2021 season opens on June 26). Get an early start on summer — and get to know the charms of Creede — over a weekend of art, eating, drinking, ranch-roping contests and more.

Memorial Day Run & March

Rocky Mountain Vibes Stadium, UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Saturday, May 29, live race starts between 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Virtual Race: Through May 31

Registration: $40 to $60 per event

The Memorial Day Run & March in Colorado Spring is likely the weekend’s most militarily hard-core event anywhere in the state, offering 5K and 10K run or ruck options and the grueling 30K Ruck March for the toughest of the tough, who must march carrying a 25-pound rucksack. Proceeds benefit the Colorado Veterans Project’s programs for homeless veterans.

Memorial Day Remembrance Funeral Train Ceremony

Colorado Model Railroad Museum, 680 10th Street, Greeley

Saturday, May 29, 2 p.m. (museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Admission: Free to $11

The Colorado Model Railroad Museum in Greeley is a fun destination whether you’re 3 or 83, in spite of the sober Memorial Day commemoration you can witness there at 2 p.m. Saturday. A model funeral train will make a solemn run up a mountainside during a moment of silence, and then you can get back to the business of reliving childhood memories.

Glenwood Art Festival

Downtown Glenwood Springs, 7th Street and Bethel Plaza

Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday, May 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

If your weekend includes a road trip, you might just end up in Glenwood Springs, prepped for a soak in the hot springs — and other tourist attractions. The Glenwood Art Festival is one more reason to go, with an array of original arts and crafts in all mediums and price points, created by local and national artists, as well as kids’ activities and music for all.

SLUSH: The Motorsport Festival

Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain

Saturday, May 29, gates open at 7 a.m.; races, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets: $30 general admission (free for children ages twelve and under) at Eventbrite (registration fees to participate in races vary)

SLUSH, possibly the most all-inclusive drag racing event you’ve ever attended, mashes up a car show, music, gear vendors, family fun and fireworks, along with roll, drifting, burnout and dyno drags on the track, with open driver registration.

Tiny Town 2021 Season

Tiny Town, 6249 South Turkey Creek Road, Morrison

Open daily, May 29 through September 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: Free to $5 for gate admission; $3 for train rides

Tiny Town has been reborn time after time over a century or so, rising back up after floods, fires, highway re-routing, lack of interest and human tragedy. In the last year, when the charming miniature town and railroad nearly went under during the pandemic, the public saved the day again through crowd funding, and will open on schedule over Memorial Day weekend. Bring a picnic.

Sunday, May 30

Tenth Annual Lyons Fat Tire Festival/Big Spring Ride

Redstone Cyclery, 454 Main Street, Lyons

Sunday, May 30, 8 a.m.

Free

Feeling randy to ride? This year’s Fat Tire is on the casual side: an all-day expert-level thirty-to-forty-mile road and single-track ride through the woods. Meet at the Cyclery at 8 a.m. and bring your lunch.

Colorado Springs Punk & Metal Flea Market

The Black Sheep, 2106 East Platte Street, Colorado Springs

Sunday, May 30, 1 to 5 p.m.

Free

Flea Market? Yes, please. The folks at this one are more likely to be decorated with tats than slinging Fendi bags and pursing their artificially plumped lips, but punks and metal heads do have lives, too. Head south to search for skull-shaped lotion bars, bat-winged hair accessories, handcrafted mushroom lamps, happy hedgehog earrings and oh, so many more oddities, vintage and vinyl.

Denver's Premier Trap & Paint (Fête Du Jour) Memorial Day Weekend

Beta Event Center, 1909 Blake Street

Sunday, May 30, 2 to 6 p.m.

Admission: $50 at Eventbrite

Get clubby at this make and take painting class with Jeresneyka of Art by Rizzo. Enjoy music by DJ Squizzy Taylor, chicken and waffles, bottomless mimosas and strawberry shooters. Painting inside the lines is not a requirement. Hookahs are available for a $40 additional fee; participate in a raffle to win a three-bag Michael Kors bundle ($20 to enter).

Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks

Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle

Sunday, May 30, 9 p.m.

One-Day Gate Admission: $44.99 general admission; Season Pass: $69.99

If you believe it isn’t a holiday without fireworks, here’s a good choice for the whole family. Spend the day at the amusement park, where fireworks will top off the evening at closing time. Or find yourself a spot with a good view outside the park.

Monday, May 31

Pets for Vets Pancake Breakfast and Car Show

Westland Town Center, 10705 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Monday, May 31, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free (plus a $5 donation for the pancake breakfast)

It’s only right that Memorial Day proper should open with a pancake breakfast. This one benefits the Pets for Vets program, pairing pets in need with military veterans looking for a best friend. The event comes with a 500-vehicle hot-rod car show, Al Jeffree’s Mobile Oldies & Rock & Roll DJ, firetruck rides, contests and vendor booths to fill out the rest of the day.

Ben Harper

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

Monday, May 31, 8 to 11 p.m.

Tickets: $59.50 to $79.50

Singer-songwriter, activist and expert slide- and lap-steel guitarist Ben Harper will bring his eclectic musical mixture to Red Rocks, providing the perfect ending to your weekend. It’s not official according to the stars, but let’s just say that summer has begun.

Memorial Day Bluegrass Fest

Buffalo Rose Event Center, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden

Monday, May 31, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $20 at Hold My Ticket

End your holiday with a brew and some newfangled bluegrass by Arkansauce, a band out of Ozark country known for its laid-back grooves on traditional instruments, and Durango-based pickers the Stillhouse Junkies.

Evergreen Music Festival

Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellington Trail, Evergreen

Morning Show: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Afternoon Show: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets: $5 to $25 for each show

Evergreen’s inaugural music fest, fashioned after the town’s Fourth of July festival, now in its 31st year, comes with double the fun: two different and separately ticketed programs, one in the morning, one in the afternoon. The morning set includes a car show and music by the Denver Brass, Montbello Drumline and Spinphony; in the afternoon, catch Amy Winehouse tribute band Frannie and the Jets, a repeat by the Montbello Drumline and show-stopping Ghanian drummer Paa Kow.

Do you know of any other great Memorial Day weekend events? Send information to editorial@westword.com