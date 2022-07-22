Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Art News

Meow Wolf to Count Union Authorization Cards Next Week

July 22, 2022 4:06PM

Meow Wolf opened Convergence Station in September.
Meow Wolf opened Convergence Station in September. Evan Semón
A collective of Meow Wolf Denver employees announced on July 5 that they had formed a union to join the Meow Wolf Workers Collective under the Communications Workers of America Local 7055, following in the footsteps of their Santa Fe counterparts.

At that point, there was only one bargaining unit, but in a July 22 statement, Meow Wolf says that it has agreed to conduct a count of signed union authorization cards for two bargaining units in Denver.

Back in September 2020, Meow Wolf responded to the initial unionization efforts in Santa Fe with a statement that the company "works better" without unions. But since then, its original CEO has stepped aside. Jose Tolosa was announced as the new CEO in January, and the Santa Fe union was ratified in March. The Denver efforts started soon after.

"Meow Wolf respects our employees’ right to organize, and we have agreed to conduct a card check early next week for two bargaining units, one representing Security workers and one representing Operations workers at Convergence Station," Meow Wolf said in a statement released July 22. "We look forward to working with the Union to find common ground on solutions in the days ahead."

When Westword spoke to union organizers Sam Silverman and AJ Ehrmann earlier this month, neither provided details of union demands or noted that there were two bargaining units in Denver, but they did say that the union had collected cards from about 60 percent of Convergence Station employees. Silverman and Ehrmann have not responded to a request for updated comments.

Union efforts slowed last week after Meow Wolf co-founder Matt King unexpectedly passed away at the age of 37. At the time, Convergence Station public relations manager Erin Barnes told us that "the company is taking a collective pause on work this week."

But now the push is back on. According to Meow Wolf chief communications officer Didi Bethurum, the card check is pending the availability of "a neutral party to oversee the process. Union organizers are collecting signatures from members of each of the proposed bargaining units, and we are in the process of identifying a mutually agreed-upon person to conduct the card check. If a majority of employees in each bargaining unit, counted separately as a unit, support the Union through card check, we will recognize the CWA as the sole representative of that bargaining unit at Meow Wolf Denver and begin the collective bargaining process with Union representatives."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Emily Ferguson is Westword's Culture Editor, covering Denver's flourishing arts and music scene. Before landing this position, she worked as an editor at local and national political publications and held some odd jobs suited to her odd personality, including selling grilled cheese sandwiches at music festivals and performing with fire. Emily also writes on the arts for the Wall Street Journal and is an oil painter in her free time.
Contact: Emily Ferguson

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation