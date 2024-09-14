 Michelle Obama at Tattered Cover in Denver | Westword
Michelle Obama Makes Surprise Visit to Tattered Cover

"You guys be good...and remember to vote," said the former First Lady, who's touting The Light Within Us.
September 14, 2024
Michelle Obama came to Denver yesterday
The Tattered Cover has gone through a lot of changes since Michelle Obama last visited the flagship store at 2526 East Colfax Avenue in December 2018. But there she was yesterday, signing copies of her new book, The Light We Carry, and posting news of the stop on Instagram.

Back on December 13, 2018, she made a very public appearance when she talked about her first book, Becoming, at the Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena). On her way there, she stopped by the book store and signed copies for fans who were lucky enough to snag tickets, with some left over for the store shelves.

click to enlarge
Kenzie Bruce
"This is one of the biggest bestsellers we've seen in a holiday season," then-Tattered Cover owner Len Vlahos told Westword at the time. Nearly 7,000 individuals had tried to get tickets to the signing, which were available online the day before. "We wish we could have had more people at the signing, but we were happy to have Mrs. Obama for any period of time. We had hundreds, not thousands, of tickets available."

Tattered Cover has gone through two ownership groups since then. Vlahos, who was hand-picked by longtime Tattered owner Joyce Meskis to take over the business with his wife, Kristen Gilligan, after Meskis retired, was already in over his head before the pandemic hit; in December 2020, the couple sold the store to Bended Page LLC, a group of local investors headed by Kwame Spearman.

But that group, too, got in trouble, expanding and overextending even as Spearman made a run for mayor shortly after Meskis passed away in December 2022. Bankruptcy attorney Brad Dempsey took over management for the ownership group and led the hunt for a solution to its dicey position — which resulted in a $1.8 million buyout by Barnes & Noble this summer. While the tattered green carpet at the Colfax store plays a prominent role in the Obama Instagram, the new owners have promised upgrades; the website is still "under construction."
click to enlarge instagram page Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama posted on Instagram during her Denver visit.
Instagram
When Michelle Obama came to the store in 2018, Vhalos pointed to the visit as a reason why independents were so important. But this most recent visit showed why any bookstore that caters to the community remains key. In her Instagram, the former First Lady says she plans other store visits around the country and asks for suggestions. "Until then, you guys be good," she advises. "And remember to vote."

BTW, Rowyn and Celiste: After meeting you when you were kids back in December 2018, Michelle Obama says she's looking for you!
