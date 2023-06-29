Navigation
Modern Nomad Is Moving From RiNo

June 29, 2023 4:00PM

Modern Nomad is closing its location in RiNo and moving to a new one.
Modern Nomad is closing its location in RiNo and moving to a new one. Courtesy Modern Nomad Facebook page
Modern Nomad, the sleek, boho retail collective that opened at 2956 Larimer Street five years ago and won a 2023 Best of Denver award for Best Store in RiNo, just announced that it will be moving from that neighborhood at the end of July, with a new location opening sometime in the fall.

But you'll still be able to find an array of goods at the former home of Modern Nomad. A handful of businesses that sold their products there — Homefill, Awakening, Jewelius and Relic Vintage — will remain at the location as a new collective, Empire Denver.

Modern Nomad, meanwhile, is joining forces with 2 Kisses Jewelry, whose goods were also sold at the soon-to-be-previous location, and the two businesses are "in the process of creating a new space to welcome even more nomads into our community and showcase our products in a way that better reflects our story," according to Modern Nomad's announcement on Instagram.

"It has been an absolute honor and blessing to have had this opportunity," wrote Modern Nomad founder Becky Miller. "This news is bittersweet, as I loved being a part of the RiNo community. What began as a side-hustle experiment blossomed into an immersive and collaborative retail collective, connecting like-minded entrepreneurs and hardworking business owners. Our neighbors and the wider community have showered us with love and support throughout these years, Together, we not only weathered the storm of the retail challenges posed by Covid, but thrived. Thank you so much for all of your love and support. We can't wait to see you at our new location!"

Modern Nomad did not provide a specific date for its move, or its future location. 
