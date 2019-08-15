 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The cast of Mountains Made for Us.
The cast of Mountains Made for Us.
Courtesy of Roshni

Mountains Made for Us Explores the Freedom to Love

Juliet Wittman | August 15, 2019 | 5:54am
AA

There’s a beautiful vitality to Mountains Made for Us, a new play presented by Roshni, an organization dedicated to working with “those at the margins,” Vintage Theatre Productions and Control Group Productions. The play, which the program dubs a "Bollywood Style Romantic Comedy," features a large cast of immigrants from various countries, some born in America, some in foreign cities, some in refugee camps.

Dancer Deepali Lindblom is the force behind the group, and she plays the central character, Mini, with grace and charm. Mini runs a dance studio, but her future is uncertain because a developer has his eye on the land. When she meets all-American Cal (Jeremy Barnes), owner of a pot shop, love begins to stir. But there are cultural as well as emotional differences to surmount. Mini’s in love with the Colorado mountains, which remind her of her beloved Himalayas, but still dreams of becoming a well-known dancer-choreographer in the actual Bollywood. Cal urges her to be content where she is, develop her work as a teacher and find some way to flourish in Colorado. Cal’s father, Sam, is dying of cancer but remains remarkably good-natured and upbeat, and he presents no obstacle to the couple’s union. But the waters are fiercely roiled with the arrival of Mini’s highly conventional parents, who insist she return home to the man they’ve chosen as her husband.

Issues of immigration, along with war, displacement and the suffering of many immigrants, are very much at the forefront of our minds these days, but the focus in Mountains Made for Us is more upbeat. The play depicts a search for personal freedom, both in art and in love, and the tone tends toward bright, often joyful exhortation. The script, which is a little flat and repetitive, never delves very deep, even into the problems of cultural assimilation represented by Mini and Cal’s relationship.

Related Stories

But the cast is large and talented, and the stage often fills with the graceful curving limbs and swirling costumes of dancers — Mini’s students and, I’m guessing, Lindblom’s in real life. These folks are talented and a lot of fun to watch, and Mountains Made for Us is a strong representation of communal creativity.

Mountains Made for Us, presented by Vintage Theatre Productions Thursday, August 15, through Sunday, August 18, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora. Get tickets here; for more information, call 303-856-7830 or go to vintagetheatre.com

 
Juliet Wittman is an investigative reporter and critic with a passion for theater, literature, social justice and food. She has reviewed theater for Westword for over a decade; for many years, she also reviewed memoirs for the Washington Post. She has won several journalism awards and published essays and short stories in literary magazines. Her novel, Stocker's Kitchen, can be obtained at select local bookstores and on Amazon.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >