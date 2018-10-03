Museum of Diamonds Shares the Stories Behind the Stones

“Every diamond has a story,” reads the come-on for the Museum of Diamonds, originally launched in Colorado in 2015 as the only World Federation of Diamond Bourses-approved diamond-naming registry. But the founders found that the busywork involved with registering stones doesn't touch many people, while the stories behind giving and receiving diamonds do. So they've revamped the online museum.

“Our premise is that every romantic relationship that ends up as a marriage has an interesting, often funny anecdote,” explains Jacques Voorhees, co-founder of the museum as well as Polygon, a concept he created in 1983 at the dawn of the Internet era, which became the diamond industry's first online business-to-business marketplace. When the museum didn't take off as he initially envisioned it, his view changed after listening to his father talk about picking strawberries as a boyhood summer job and saving the pay without any particular goals...until he met a girl and fell in love. It occurred to Voorhees that nearly everyone with an engagement ring also has a story to tell.

“None of us kids had heard that story,” recalls Voorhees, whose folks are in their mid-nineties now. “We nearly lost that story.”