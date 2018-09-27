Review: Neil Goodman Retrospective Gets Back to Basics

While the name of the Museum of Outdoor Arts strongly suggests that it's an institution that exclusively presents exhibits outside, such as the Robert Mangold show that’s part of MOA’s Sculpture on the Green series in Greenwood Village, it also maintains a nice set of indoor galleries at its home base on the second floor of the Englewood Civic Center. Both the outdoor and indoor programming components have been brought together for Close Proximately: A Retrospective of Sculpture by Neil Goodman.

Inside is a full-blown survey of the work of Chicago sculptor Neil Goodman that's basically, though not strictly, chronological. The pieces from the 1980s are vertical structures made of cast and welded bronze with horizontal shelves or levels on which vaguely representational forms have been placed. The stunning “Cage” has a decidedly Giacometti-ish vibe — not related to Giacometti's famous attenuated figures, but to his lesser-known, early surrealist work. In these Goodman sculptures, within an overall geometry of bars, conventionalized objects sit on diagonal shelves, including a bust resembling Queen Nefertiti; the angled shelves suggest a compressed perspective. “Triptych” is much flatter, essentially a three-part screen mostly made up of voids, with the sculpture serving as something of a three-dimensional drawing in space.

Beginning in the 1990s and into the 2000s, Goodman increasingly dispensed with the constraints of the frame-like structures. He received major commissions for wall sculptures, such as the one at the Leigh Block Museum of Art at Northwestern University, in which the broadly representational elements that had formerly been perched on shelves or bars were freed, and instead scattered across the wall on which they were directly mounted. At MOA, “Subjects and Objects” represents this kind of work. Cast elements, most of which suggest simplified drafting tools, along with a hyperrealist rendition of a sea creature and some other things, have been hung on the wall in an asymmetrical balance; the piece has a lighter feeling than earlier works, with most of the overall composition nothing more than bare wall. Since Goodman likes to work in bronze, which is super-expensive, these aggregated pieces that incorporated the space between elements allowed him to work monumentally without it becoming cost-prohibitive.