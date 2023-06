Art Attack: Make agriCULTURE Your Summer Art Destination

click to enlarge Setting up Nicole Banowetz's inflatable installation for agriCULTURE. Photo: Courtesy of Longmont Museum

Collaged drawing by Dylan Griffith for The Big Draw at the Arvada Center. Dylan Griffith

click to enlarge Elle Hong in motion. Photo: Madison Palffy

[email protected]

click to enlarge Chloe Duplessis, “1877,” 2023, fiber and ancestral fabric on burlap. Chloe Duplessis

click to enlarge Vibrant abstract paintings by James Holmes for Here to Love. James Holmes

click to enlarge Wendi Schneider, “Cypress,” 2017, pigment ink on kozo over white gold leaf. Wendy Schneider

click to enlarge A potluck of work by Valerie Savarie. Valerie Savarie

click to enlarge Deborah Jang, "Bushy-Eyed." Deborah Jang

click to enlarge Andrea Alonge, "Couldn't Stop That Spinning Force." Andrea Alonge

click to enlarge Vanessa Lemen, "Shaman." Vanessa Lemen

click to enlarge Ansel Adams, “Clearing Winter Storm, Yosemite National Park, California,” 1938, gelatin silver print. Center for Creative Photography, Ansel Adams Archive. © The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust

[email protected]

There's no shortage of opportunities to get outside in this warm weather, even for art trekking, and this year that's exemplified by at least one exhibition with many destinations, including museums and farms. Meanwhile, there are big shows indoors, too.It’s summer! Here’s where you'll find shows inside, outside and always artside:The collaborative exhibition series, by the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art and the Longmont Museum, can’t be traversed in a day, or even a week. A project more than four years in the making, it spreads work by eighteen artists not only between the two museums, but to farms and agricultural ventures sprinkled around Boulder County, where on-site installations and projects have bloomed ( find additional related events here ).Curated by a committee that includes lead curator Jaime Kopke, Jane Burke of BMoCA and Jared Thompson from the Longmont Museum,could be your big summer project. The curators paired artists both local and national with farms to address the farm-to-table mindset or, more loosely, our relationship with the land and the food we eat — important stuff and worth the time. Longmont Museum admission is $5 to $8 (members and children age three and under get in free); at BMoCA, it’s $2, and free on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the Boulder Farmers Market.Visual art often begins with an idea contained in a drawing or sketch, yet drawings themselves as complete artworks can be given short shrift. The Arvada Center is fighting back with, a massive love letter to the most basic of art forms, which is really the backbone of visual composition. Seventy-one Colorado artists were selected for the show, contributing everything from divinely simple studies of flora and faces to Trine Bumiller’s "Close Encounters," an installation of hundreds of drawings of the Devil’s Tower in Wyoming. Two satellite shows — a solo by Ramón Bonilla, who is known for his architectural geometrics, and a group exhibition by seven artists concerned with representational views — round out the Center’s summer art spectacular.The Denver biennial Biome keeps the home fires burning with exhibitions that include artist workshops led by biennial artists. Elle Hong, a queer interdisciplinary artist who prefers calling it “antidisciplinary,” is facile in dance, performance and new media, and will share her skills in a Dancing With the Camera workshop. Hong will begin by recapping the biennial performance before teaching basic movement techniques to use while dancing through Grasslands using green-screen technology to capture movements in video. Want to try? Email Biome to save a spot.Under the leadership of Sharifa Lafon, Denver Digerati is extending its reach beyond the annual digital animation festival formerly known as Supernova (now the Digerati Emergent Media Festival, coming this September) to present smaller screenings of digital motion art on a local level.is a showcase of student work from the University of Denver’s Emergent Digital Practices Program, giving audiences a view of the medium’s stars-to-be. It’s a brave new world.The McNichols Building gets set for summer with two shows this week.explores the world and work of visually impaired artists who beat the odds by using accommodating tools and techniques. Texan John Bramblitt, a blind artist who lost his sight as an adult, relies on haptic visualization, using touch to guide his brush along raised lines on the surface, while the legally blind Denver collagist Chloé Duplessis uses digital techniques and sensory materials. Boulder artist Melanie Walker, who teaches at the University of Colorado Boulder, is legally blind in one eye and has double vision, but grew up with cameras at the side of her father, photographer Todd Walker , so she is comfortable with the medium. She also uses haptic techniques that include applying photo negatives to fabric and building sculptural works or hanging banners, some in a postmortem collaboration with her father’s work.delves into the influence of modern artists such as Alexander Calder and Joan Miró on mid-century fabric design, and will be displayed in a runway component on July 29 by the Denver Arts & Venues Cultural Runway Series: FashionAbility.Abstract painter James Holmes completes a trilogy of exhibitions at D’art with, the cap toand. All three explore free expression; Holmes says he picks a color palette and just goes with it. He’s joined by encaustic painter Ashton Lacy Jones, who brings a similar free spirit to her abstract works, which are as delicate as Holmes’s are bold, with subtle mark-making and emerging shapes.Photographer Wendi Schneider, whose showopened in the Buell lobby at the tail end of Month of Photography, will chat with Denver Arts & Venues exhibition curator Shanna Shelby Friday about the show, which covers Schneider’s work across decades. Known for tranquil imagery from nature, often gilded with metallics for a transcendent effect, Schneider’s oeuvre is like a walk through the primeval forest.Valerie Savarie’s painstakingly carved book sculptures, which dig into the depths of an old book’s pages, commonly sport bold themes from stories and lore, but — as we are about to see — sometimes they don’t. Though she says they’ve mostly ended up “lost in my sketchbooks,”comprises the fruition of some of her unfinished ideas.The new show at Niza Knoll Gallery dives into the sea for inspiration, running in conjunction with National Ocean Month in the U.S. and World Ocean Day to showcase the dead-serious cause of ocean conservation. Seven artists explore the ocean blue for the exhibition, capturing imagery reflecting the interaction of light and water, natural flora and fauna, and the colors and forms of coral reefs.Fine craft is very much an art, regardless of what we call it, requiring the same level of mastery of medium and technique, a sense of image and design, and a reason to be.means just that: The final product is freed from the square, often taking wild, outrageous and gorgeous shapes. Artists Layl McDill, Mary Robinson and Andrea Alonge use mediums both mundane and miraculous: McDill favors the polymer clay we play with as children, Robinson goes through the trash for inspiration, and Alonge makes tapestries woven from materials both traditional and purely plastic.Vanessa Lemen, a deft fantasy painter who makes her solo debut in Denver with, brings figures to life with her paintbrush, swirling between dimensions in subtle earthy and metallic colors.The brand-new Highlands Art Festival comes to you from Colorado Art Weekend, the same folks who handle the Park Hill version, bringing a similar ambience and quality of art to the table, on the lawn of the Highlands Masonic Lodge. It’s free to browse, has a kids’ art tent and, each day, a draw for a $1,000 art festival shopping spree.The Douglas Land Conservancy Plein Air Community Day might be the most egalitarian event of its kind in Colorado, welcoming people of all ages and skill levels to come enjoy nature with paintbrushes in hand. Entry into the private side of Sandstone Ranch Open Space in Larkspur is part of the deal. Painters are free to use watercolor, colored pencils, acrylic, oil, pen and ink, pastel, finger painting or any other art medium they like, but your time in the space is also open to hikes, picnics and other recreational pastimes. Finished works must be turned in by 3 p.m. for judging; awards will be given out at 4 p.m., and up to thirty paintings will be selected for a future sale.The Historic Westminster Art District spans just a few blocks of the 73rd Avenue corridor, centering around the Aar River Gallery at 3707 West 73rd Avenue, Westminster, but in some ways, it’s like a lengthier trip back in time. Be sure to begin or end your journey at Aar River, home to work by thirty or more local artists in a variety of mediums, sizes, prices and styles, as well as an outside flower garden, patio and sculpture garden. The art walks continue monthly through September 10.Two new shows that couldn’t be more different are opening at the Denver Botanic Gardens Freyer-Newman Center galleries., a collection of 35 vintage gelatin silver prints from a period spanning the ’20s to the ’50s, includes some of Adams’s iconic images of Yosemite National Park and other views of the American West. Justin Favela’s, on the other hand, will put a smile on your face and increase your appreciation for the Latinx culture of the Southwest. Favela’s oeuvre is wrapped up in tissue paper rectangles like a piñata: The artist re-creates the paintings of Mexican artist José María Velasco using the inexpensive medium, and will be covering the gallery walls with a floor-to-ceiling piñata-paper mural. Both exhibitions come with activities, from tours to hands-on workshops; check the DBG website for information.