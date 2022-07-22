New Louisville Social Justice Mural Depicts Mining Town's History

A new mural is being unveiled Saturday, July 23, in Louisville, Colorado. Painted by Adri Norris, who also helped to create the Black Lives Matter mural on Broadway back in 2020, this mural will depict a part of the mining town's often disregarded history.
When a sustainability-themed mural in Louisville was tagged with "Black Lives Matter" in 2020, the Boulder-based Classrooms for Climate Action began to raise funds for a new mural that would concentrate on social justice as well as sustainability, with Norris collaborating on ideas with the children CCA teaches.
CCA is comprised of retired and working teachers, community members and college students who teach children about climate activism by helping their teachers include that subject matter within their curriculum. "There is so much intersectionality around antiracism, environmental justice, Indigenous knowledge and climate solutions, so it becomes a really easy thing to integrate and bring to students," says CCA executive director Tiffany Boyd.
The project took just over a year and six months to research and fundraise. "We were just thrilled that [Norris] was able to do this mural for our community," says Boyd.
Norris and the children brainstormed ideas on how to best represent the community. "Originally the kids had a hard time finding a connection between environment and race," Norris says, but they eventually landed on the subject matter.
The mural depicts the forced exile of Native Americans, mining labor struggles, environmental challenges and Louisville's fight for greater diversity, equity and inclusion through education.
The Ute, Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes occupied the Louisville land until the discovery of gold in 1858 and then coal in the 1860s. Even though the land had been protected by government treaties, the tribes were forcibly removed from the area. By 1877, colonizers had settled in the land and a few years later, in 1882, Louisville was incorporated. What was once a land filled with Indigenous people has now been reduced to a population with fewer than 0.2% Native residents.
Despite the subsequent economic prosperity that came from the town's mining efforts, the social and environmental impacts could not be shaken. Labor strife was a major problem, as immigrants and new settlers brought about cheap labor and then had to fight for fair treatment. One of the most famous fights for workers rights was the Columbine Mine strike of 1927, in which six miners were killed and dozens were injured by the Colorado State Militia. These strikes are depicted in the middle of the mural.
Back in 2020, a task force was created to see how the community could make the lives of its minority population better. This included having the libraries bring in books that covered topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion. The mural incorporates this element of the town's efforts, rendering people clambering up the sides of various books written about a variety of different marginalized groups.
The mural also includes a quote from activist Ava Hamilton, a descendent of Chief Niwot of the Arapaho nation, that states: "One of the things we're advocating for is to include the teaching of our histories into public education." Hamilton, whose portrait is also shown on the mural, has been an instrumental activist for Indigenous rights in Colorado and around the nation.
Norris hopes the mural will give the few non-white residents of Louisville the feeling of "acknowledgment, and hopefully a representation of themselves," she says. She adds that she wants this piece to demonstrate the real history of the town, and inspire residents to "make...decisions that would make Louisville more inclusive and welcoming." The mural took her seven weeks to finish, and it's one of the largest she's ever worked on.
"We hope [the mural] has people have conversations about the community," says CCA collectively. "Our intention is to raise issues of climate justice and antiracism and have discussions about equity."
Mural unveiling, 637 Front Street, Louisville, Saturday, July 23, 4-7 p.m. The free event will include pizza and comments from Adri Norris, Mayor Ashley Stolzmann and activist Ava Hamilton at 5 p.m.