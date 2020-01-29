Pledge to Party: Eight Outdoor Retailer Events You Can Attend

The Outdoor Retailer Outdoor + Snow Show opens today at the Colorado Convention Center, where it will run through January 31. This trade show has attracted over 1,000 vendors dedicated to helping people enjoy the great outdoors; in addition to the showcases and networking, the show also offers educational sessions and after-parties that are open to Outdoor Retailer ticket holders.

But there are show-related bonuses all around town open to the public, some free and some paid admission, ranging from free parties to concerts to film screenings to activist events focusing on climate change. Here are eight to check out, in the order they're scheduled:

POW Pledge to Party

Wednesday, January 29, 6 p.m.

McNichols Building, Civic Center Park

Free, RSVP required

Protect Our Winters (POW) is a climate-change advocacy group founded by pro-snowboarder Jeremy Jones and dedicated to instigating political action that fosters a healthier planet. On January 29, POW will host a party that is open to all with one prerequisite: In order to attend, you must pledge to vote in the upcoming election. There will be food, drink, music and a panel of professional outdoor athletes who are also climate activists.

Teton Gravity Research: Fire on the Mountain

Wednesday, January 29, 8 p.m.

Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue

$20 advance, $25 at the door

For its new movie, Teton Gravity Research brings together two quintessentially Colorado things: snowboarding and the Grateful Dead. In Fire on the Mountain, you'll see epic shots of some of the best shredders in the biz, set to a soundtrack completely composed of some of the Dead’s most legendary tunes. During this showing at the Bluebird Theater, the soundtrack will be performed live by Shakedown Street, which will continue the party after the film ends with a full set of Grateful Dead classics.

YETI Film Tour: Stories From the Wild

Wednesday, January 29, 7:30 p.m.

Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street

$20

The YETI Film Tour is on the road and stopped in Denver in time for Outdoor Retailer. The theme of this tour is Stories From the Wild, and the seven never-before-seen films in the program embrace some of the greatest voices and athletes in outdoor recreation. This screening will be accompanied by YETI ambassadors and a raffle with YETI’s high-quality products as prizes.

Night of Stoke

Thursday, January 30, 8:30 p.m.

Bellco Theatre, Colorado Convention Center

$20 GA, free for Outdoor Retailer badge-holders

Increase your stoke for the ski season. Over three hours at this event, you'll see six films about skiing and the complex culture surrounding the sport. From a movie about women competing at the cutting-edge of ski mountaineering to one about a Lakota man exploring backcountry skiing in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the films seek to change the narrative about what skiing is and can be. Need another reason to go? This event is sponsored by Sierra Nevada Brewing and includes free beer in the ticket price.

What Would You Do Without Winter: Snow Activism Tour

Thursday, January 30, 7 p.m.

Patagonia, 2600 Walnut Street

Free

Watch two movies showing how climate activists Lauren MacCallum of Scotland and Josh Jespersen of Colorado are working to mitigate climate change; after the screenings, Jespersen will be on a panel with Patagonia ambassador Max Hammer and representatives from relevant nonprofits for a discussion of how each of us can help make a healthier planet. Note: Patagonia has moved to RiNo, and this event is at the new store.

Climate Rally 2020

Friday, January 31, 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Colorado Convention Center to State Capitol

Free

Join a coalition of outdoor advocates on a march from the Colorado Convention Center to the Capitol, where they'll host Climate Rally 2020. Since the outdoor recreation community intimately interacts with the outdoors, climate change is an issue close to the heart of this group, and members want to send a message to lawmakers that it's an issue that can't be ignored. At 3 p.m. at the Capitol, speakers will include Jeremy Jones, Clare Galleger, Deenaalee and others.

Icelantic Winter on the Rocks

Friday, January 31, 6:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

$60 GA

Yes, it's winter, but Red Rocks will be rocking Friday night! This show is being put on by Icelantic Skis and Freeskier magazine to line up with Outdoor Retailer, and acts will include THEY., SNBRN, and DJ Matt Cassidy.

SIA/WWSRA On-Snow Demo

Monday, February 3, and Tuesday, February 4

Winter Park

$90 plus $35 day pass to Winter Park (or use IKON Pass)

After Outdoor Retailer ends, head to Winter Park for on-snow gear demos of the products that were on display during the trade show. For $90, you get access to the demo lot and unlimited demos, breakfast and lunch during both days of the demo event, and discounted lodging at participating Winter Park resorts. To test the demo gear, use your IKON pass or get a $35 Winter Park day pass, available to those with demo passes.



