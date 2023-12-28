Arts & Culture News People to Watch 2024: Colorado Poet Laureate Andrea Gibson Andrea Gibson has big plans for their tenure. By Emily Ferguson December 28, 2023 Colorado Poet Laureate Andrea Gibson Megan Falley

“Andrea Gibson is an inspiring Colorado artist. Colorado’s poet laureate is an ambassador of the arts and someone who can truly share their talents while inspiring the artistic abilities within ourselves," Polis said in making the announcement. "Andrea’s voice holds a fierce conviction in inspiring others to pursue art and take action toward solving social issues, and they personify our Colorado for All spirit. I know Andrea will be a strong advocate for the arts and art education as a way to bring us together, has a strong desire for unity and to bring people together through poetry."



The nonbinary Boulder-based slam poet, queer activist and author replaced Bobby LeFebre, the state's youngest poet laureate and first person of color in the position. “I admire Andrea not only for their extraordinary talent, but also for their unwavering dedication to building a more just world, one we have yet to see but long for," LeFebre told us after Gibson was announced as his successor. "Their poetry and life’s work are a force that empowers us to confront the internal and external challenges of our time with empathy, courage and compassion.”



LeFebre took part in more than 130 events during his four-year tenure, and Gibson hit the ground running. Named one of Colorado's



Gibson grew up in rural Maine and attended Saint Joseph's College, earning a degree in writing. A year later, Gibson moved to New Orleans before settling in Boulder in 1999, which has been home ever since. Over the past 24 years, Gibson has been a four-time Denver Grand Slam Champion in poetry; won the Women of the World Poetry Slam in Detroit; and placed fourth at the 2004 National Poetry Slam and third at the 2006 and 2007 Individual World Poetry Slam.



Even with such recognition, Gibson has always stayed rooted in the local scene, promoting local artists and assets. In July 2020, Gibson wrote "Westword essay "in support of the space in which I learned how to write."



Social justice is always at the forefront of her work, which includes seven books of poetry. Most recently, Gibson wrote



These are all “things that I hadn’t even considered before that are coming my way because of this new position," Gibson told us. "It’s just amazing.” Other People to Watch in 2024:



