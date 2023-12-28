People to Watch 2024: Mario Nocifera and Robert Champion, Nightlife Kings





"I don't think we realized how powerful it would be to Denver," Nocifera reflected on Beacon's one-year anniversary . "But I think whenever you create a place where you would want to be, inevitably you're gonna love it no matter what."

click to enlarge Beacon owners Robert Champion and Mario Nocifera are in the midst of opening a new club. Emily Ferguson

"Imagine a loungey space that is primarily brick & hardwood, has warm lighting, and is known for class but majorly loaded with quirks," the owners wrote in an application for artists who want to collaborate with the venue. "The story begins with: Welcome to our 1920s dream house, where when you enter via the chimney, or a fluffy cloud, you’ll find that everything in this house has gone terribly…right."

"It's the same principle in terms of how people treat each other and how authentic we want people to feel free to be. The sound will be perfect, the lighting will be highly intentional, and that gives people a draw to connect with each other," Champion told us. "But some of the major thematic differences will be that it'll be more of a lounge, something that offers a little bit more warmth, and more caters to a broader range of audiences, especially in the earlier hours."





