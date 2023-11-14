Persephone: An Underworld Cabaret Brings Immersive Magic to Cervantes'

DejaView Productions is bringing yet another immersive cabaret to Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Tuesday, November 14, and Sunday, November 19. Founded by Luna Cash, who debuted an Alice in Wonderland-inspired cabaret at Cervantes' in July 2022 as well as a Little Mermaid-focused one in February, DejaView is bringing together live musicians as well as aerialists, fire performers, contortionists and other circus- and flow-based acts for its new production, Persephone: An Underworld Cabaret.
When we spoke with Cash ahead of the Atlantis Seaside Cabaret production in February, she said her goal was "to bring together the things that are familiar but new at the same time." And it appears she will accomplish the same with Persephone, which tells the Greek myth through awe-inspiring performance art.
Find out more about the immersive experience in our Q&A with Cash below:
Luna Cash: Persephone: An Underworld Cabaret is a modern retelling of the classic Greek tale of Hades and Persephone. This story of mythic proportions centers around the character Persephone, who embarks on a profound journey of self-discovery in a world where fate reigns supreme. As she navigates the complexities of her existence, audiences will be transported to the very heart of her struggle, witnessing her transformation and ultimate realization of her true nature.
My team and I have been diligently working on the show since May. The development process of a show like this can be tricky, as we have so many moving parts. We start with a concept and map out the story progression, picking a variety of movement modalities that can represent different elements or characters in the story. Simultaneously, we work to curate the music that will drive character progression and take the audience on a journey. This is our first DejaView show that includes not only new, original tracks written and performed by our live band, but also produced covers. Once all of those huge elements are in place, we cast and develop each act. Like any brainchild of creators, it takes a village — and we have a team of over thirty people working diligently, day in and day out, on bringing this production to life. We can’t wait to share it with all of Denver and beyond!
Our stunning aerial trio, representing the Three Fates, will weave your destiny on an all-new invented apparatus created by Amy Haderer. It includes a mobi, which is a trapeze-and-lyra hybrid, forged by VVolfy Metalworks here in Denver. It includes hand-braided loops and tails made out of green tricot. We are so excited to open the show with this innovative apparatus and its accompanying movements to a new, original song.
We’re really excited to bring back some of our veterans and introduce new, talented performers to our DejaView Family. Our lead is Ana Luna Uribe, playing Persephone herself. We are so excited to have her return. She is an extremely talented violinist, pole dancer and sensual movement teacher who also doubles as our music director. Reuben Valeriano is a rising star, playing Hades: He is a Latin and ballroom dancer specializing in zouk, and we look forward to watching the ladies and gentlemen in the audience swoon over his stage work.
I don’t want to give away too much, but we have some really sexy numbers coming for you this show. My personal favorite, “Seeds of Temptation,” is my orgasmic reimagining of the Last Supper. It centers on the role of the pomegranate, from the original mythology. I personally have a background in fire performance, so I absolutely love our innovative fire numbers. We have collaborated with the talented owners of Pyroglyphics, Hayley and Iman, to create awe-inspiring fire performance acts.
We hope for the audience to go on a journey of emotion and self-discovery. We invite you to lean into your shadow self and follow your heart’s desires. We want everyone to walk away feeling empowered, and inspired to be their most authentic self. I always say, I want everybody in the audience to either want to be somebody… or with somebody… in the cast. I hope you go home and dream about them, too.
Persephone: An Underworld Cabaret, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street, Tuesday, November 14 (doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.), and Sunday, November 19 (doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.). Tickets are $45-$80.