 Photos: Lots of Soggy Denver Doggies at Goldens in Golden | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Animals

Soggy Doggies at Fourth Annual Goldens in Golden

Neither rain nor snow nor sleet was going to put a damper on the fourth annual event.
February 3, 2024
Group photo at the fourth annual Goldens in Golden on February 3.
Group photo at the fourth annual Goldens in Golden on February 3. Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Share this:
Over a thousand golden retrievers and their owners enjoyed a snow day with selfie stations, pup cups (whipped cream) and vendors at the fourth annual Goldens in Golden on Saturday, February 3.
click to enlarge
A couple of golden retrievers and their owners heading to the fourth annual Goldens in Golden.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Dogs gathering at the fourth annual Goldens in Golden.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Goldens and their owners studying the wares at Parfet Park.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A couple of golden retrievers bundled in protective gear to keep them warm.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A golden retriever in costume.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Checking out the merchandise.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Another golden kept its eye on the snow..
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Posing for a selfie.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
More photo ops.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
This golden is game.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
This dog had a hat to ward off the elements.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A very curious golden retriever inspecting a photographer's camera.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

Guinness World Record Holder The Enigma Moves to Denver, but His Tattoo Travels Far

Arts & Culture News

Guinness World Record Holder The Enigma Moves to Denver, but His Tattoo Travels Far

By Justin Criado
Experience Love Outside the Binary in Triumph of Love

LGBTQ+

Experience Love Outside the Binary in Triumph of Love

By Toni Tresca
Married at First Sight Recap: Emily Reaches a Breaking Point With Image-Obsessed Husband

Film & TV

Married at First Sight Recap: Emily Reaches a Breaking Point With Image-Obsessed Husband

By Hannah Metzger
Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend

Things to Do

Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation