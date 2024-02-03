Soggy Doggies at Fourth Annual Goldens in Golden

[
Over a thousand golden retrievers and their owners enjoyed a snow day with selfie stations, pup cups (whipped cream) and vendors at the fourth annual Goldens in Golden on Saturday, February 3.
click to enlarge
A couple of golden retrievers and their owners heading to the fourth annual Goldens in Golden.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Dogs gathering at the fourth annual Goldens in Golden.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Goldens and their owners studying the wares at Parfet Park.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A couple of golden retrievers bundled in protective gear to keep them warm.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A golden retriever in costume.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Checking out the merchandise.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Another golden kept its eye on the snow..
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Posing for a selfie.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
More photo ops.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
This golden is game.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
This dog had a hat to ward off the elements.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A very curious golden retriever inspecting a photographer's camera.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
