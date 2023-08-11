PopUp Theatre Disbanded Following Artistic Director's Failure to Pay Artists

Despite the problems that plagued the production process, the team pushed ahead with the opening of Corpus Christi. Vega was disheartened to hear about the allegations because he thought Cock, PopUp's first production at the People's Building, which debuted in November 2022 and was remounted in early 2023, was a successful collaboration.

The cast claims they asked for contracts at multiple points in the process; Huelshorst denies this. "The other thing that I think is really a bunch of bullshit is this complaint that they constantly asked for a contract," he says. "I only have so much bandwidth. ... A contract was not something that happened for the show but was something we were planning to have moving forward. We were not an equity theater, so no contracts were required, and no one ever seemed to have a problem with that."'s stage manager, pushes back: "I was personally promised a contract, and payment was clearly noted in the Facebook post announcing the auditions," she says. "We filled out W9s and were all promised contracts one of the first days I was at rehearsals — but, like so many other things Christopher said, that obviously never happened."