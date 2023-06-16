First Look: Quixotic's Sensatia Cirque Cabaret Is an Immersive Wonderland You Shouldn't Miss

For Anthony Magliano, founder and executive creative director of Quixotic, it was always a question of when, not if, the innovative Kansas City performance art collective would produce a show in Denver.
"A lot of us in Quixotic love Colorado, and, in particular, we love Denver," Magliano says. "We love being out here; we’ve done Red Rocks, ARISE Music Festival, Sonic Bloom Festival and Wanderlust Yoga Festival tours in Aspen. We are inspired by being out here. Some people are ocean people, some are beach people, but we love being in the mountains. It just took us a minute to figure out how to get out here."
The company's first venture in Denver, Sensatia Cirque Cabaret, opened June 15 with its signature fusion of technology, live performance and immersive storytelling. Quixotic has staged shows for audiences across the world since 2005, and seeks to create "fully-immersive, multi-sensory experiences."
The latest production is staged at The Arch in the RiNo Art District and tells the story of two disillusioned artists who follow a magical muse into a fantasy cabaret world that sparks their creativity.
"We took a simple concept where this uninspired violinist meets a dancer who follows this mysterious character into this topsy-turvy world," Magliano says. "The whole idea of Sensatia is to overstimulate your senses. We are using these over-the-top cabaret vignettes that combine all of these different elements to immerse audiences in a feel-good show that has to be seen to be believed."
Sensatia is like a horny, immersive trip to the circus. The show is ninety minutes long with no intermission and is jam-packed with spectacular feats such as a triple-fold contortion, playing the violin while on fire and much more. Just when you think the program cannot possibly top itself, the creative team finds new ways to push the envelope.
"This show just surrounds you," says Kelsey Thomas, Sensatia's staging director. "The musicians and performers go everywhere, so there will just be wild things happening all around you from every direction. When we've performed the show in other cities, we've had people come to it a number of times, which I think makes sense, because with the way it's staged, you never see the same show twice."
Quixotic first got the opportunity to create an original cabaret experience for the Faena Hotel Miami Beach in 2017.
"Sensatia, which is getting ready to launch here in Denver, was actually the first cabaret production we developed in Miami," Magliano says. "They're like, ‘Here's this cabaret venue, can you make a really beautiful show for us?’ And we said, 'Heck, yeah!' That experience really inspired us to do more immersive work in this cabaret format. A couple of years later, we took Sensatia back to Kansas City and did the same kind of thing. We renovated a theater inside this venue called Crown Center. After Sensatia did really well in Kansas City, that made us realize that this show really connects with people regardless of location."
The production was chosen from the troupe's repertory to premiere in Denver because of its feel-good story and structure, which allowed it to incorporate local artists into the act.
"Although Quixotic's core team is made up of artists from Kansas City, when we go into a new community, our goal is to integrate local performers into our shows so it becomes a hybrid performance," Magliano says. "We currently have four musicians in our show: saxophone, violin, cello and a vocal MC, but we are already in talks with other local musicians, dancers and other specialty artists about joining Sensatia, because we like to change up the structure and performances each night."
The company worked with Jenna Skipworth, a friend and local dancer, as its Denver-based project manager. "We literally brought her on to help us find the perfect spot. She connected with Non Plus Ultra Denver, which does events, and they have this space called The Arch," Magliano says. "When we came to tour, the building was still open as Epic Brewing. It was perfect, because we could put a stage in the space that would feel really intimate, but the ceilings are tall enough to do all the things we do with aerial and fire."
The space has been transformed by Quixotic's creative team into a 250-seat theater complete with a private bar and lounge for patrons to enjoy before, during and after the production. Performers are stationed in the lobby pre- and post-performance to chat with visitors about their experience and make sure everyone has a magical evening.
"I come from a traditional ballet background, where there is an elevated stage with performers on one side and the audience on the other, and there is no interaction. This is not at all like that," says Maggie Andriani, the lead aerialist and dancer. "We create a real connection with our audience members, because we'll come out to the lobby afterward, have a drink and hang out with people. We've met a ton of people in our Kansas City community and Miami community that way, so I’m excited to engage with Denver audiences."
Sensatia currently has tickets on sale through July 29, but Quixotic plans to produce the show for as long as there is interest in the area.
"We hope to go as long as it'll go," Magliano says. "When we started in Miami, it was a three-month run that turned into six months, which turned into years of shows in the venue. Sensatia is a sensual show, but it is also very classy, making it the ideal date-night show or activity out on the town with friends. We've found it's the best show for us to lead with in a new market, because everyone that comes to it leaves going, 'Oh, my God, I needed that. It was everything that the hype said it was' — and then they feel like they need to come back. We'll stay in Denver as long as there is interest; we'd love to bring more of our shows here and eventually create an original show featuring Denver-based creatives."
Sensatia Cirque Cabaret, The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3001 Walnut Street, Denver. Find tickets, times and more information at sensatiacabaret.com.