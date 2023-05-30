The Best Music Festivals in Colorado This Summer

Whether you're at a fest in the city or the mountains, remember to bring extra baby wipes, test your party favors, avoid the wook flu and leave no trace.
While the Westword Music Showcase is taking the year off, here are fourteen more of the best music festivals and ongoing events in the state this summer, organized chronologically:
City Park Jazz
Starting June 4
City Park, 1700 York Street
Free
If you don't have the funds to afford other fests or the time to travel, you can still scratch your itch for live music at City Park Jazz, a free concert series now in its 37th season. For ten Sunday evenings starting June 4, City Park comes alive with music for a casual but always memorable hang. Pick your must-see shows from a lineup that includes Sarah Mount & the Rushmores, Stafford Hunter and Jazz Explorations, Dotsero, Ritmo Jazz Latino, Wellington Bullings, Chris Daniels and the Kings with Freddi Gowdy, a brass band extravaganza with Guerrilla Fanfare and Bourbon Brass Band, Otis Taylor, The Burroughs and LA POMPE — or catch them all! Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, picnics and drinks, and let the good times roll.
Five Points Jazz Festival
Saturday, June 10, noon to 8 p.m.
Welton Street
Free
Five Points Jazz Festival debuted with three bands in 2004. Twenty years later, the neighborhood once known as the "Harlem of the West" is home to a day-long event that draws up to 100,000 attendees. It begins with an annual parade along Welton Street from 29th to 25th streets that this year will be led by the Guerrilla Fanfare Brass Band; then the festivities move to four stages along Welton as well as indoor stages at venues including the Roxy Theatre, Cervantes' Other Side, Brother Jeff's Cultural Center, Goed Zuur and the Marigold (both in the main venue and on the roof). Soak up the best of Denver's jazz from a selection of forty stellar acts.
Sonic Bloom
June 15-18
Hummingbird Ranch, 732 County Road 653, Rye
Tickets start at $315; payment plans are available
When you think about Colorado music festivals, the first that may come to mind is Sonic Bloom, which arrived at Hummingbird Ranch in the Spanish Peaks in 2006 and hosted everything from EDM to jamtronic and world music on the sprawling grounds. Sonic Bloom's sixteenth iteration is bringing a stacked lineup that includes Clozee, Dirtwire, Ott., Lotus, Papadosio, Sunsquabi, Maddy O'Neal and many more. Live painters will be serving up psychedelic artwork; watch for such visionary artists as Amanda Sage, Kirstie Connon, Randal Roberts, Steven Castillo and more. Bring your hoops, bubble guns and dancing shoes, even if you'll quickly kick them off.
Whitewater Festival
June 15-18
Riverside Park, 170 East Sackett Avenue, Salida
Free entry on Thursday and Sunday, $10 tickets Friday and Saturday
Hosted by Fibark Community Paddling Center, this outdoor-centric event isn't just for whitewater rafters and other water-sports enthusiasts. The first day will offer free sets from Salida's Roundhouse Assembly, Friday showcases the groovy tunes of Pimps of Joytime, Saturday gives way to rock and roll from Hell's Belles, and Sunday sets the stage for Denver six-piece Tenth Mountain Division. Four nights of great music for just $20? Sign us up.
Winter Park Jazz Festival
July 15-16
Rendezvous Event Center, 78841 U.S. 40, Winter Park
Tickets are $75
This year marks the fortieth anniversary of the Winter Park Jazz Festival. The two-day event is held at the Rendezvous Event Center, where you can take in the music from a lush green lawn surrounded by mountain views. The 2023 lineup is shaping up to be memorable, with performances by legendary R&B artist Maxwell, Jazz Funk Soul (Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp, Paul Jackson Jr.), Damien Escobar, Paul Taylor, Leela James, Norman Brown, Jazz in Pink and Dave Koz, with special guests Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius and Maysa Leak.
Global Dance Festival
July 21-22, 3-11 p.m. daily
Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street
Tickets are $179-$249
Denver is often called the bass capital of the U.S., so it's no surprise that this EDM jamboree has lasted so long, moving from Red Rocks Amphitheatre to Empower Field in 2017 to make room for more ravers. Global Dance Festival is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year with such heavy-hitters as Zedd, KX5 (Deadmau5 and Kaskade), HALIENE, Loud Luxury and more. Immersive art, flame-throwing installations, carnival rides and food trucks just add to the draw.
2022 Underground Music Showcase - Festival Sizzle Reel from TwoParts on Vimeo.Underground Music Showcase
July 28-30
Broadway, between Sixth and Alameda avenues
Tickets are $85
Back in 2001, the Underground Music Showcase began as a one-day festival. Twenty-two years later, it's one of the biggest festivals in the city highlighting local musicians, with three stages, twelve indoor venues and more than 200 concerts to choose from. This year's lineup includes national artists such as Jamila Woods and Emmit Fenn alongside local acts like N3ptune (our 2023 Best of Denver pick for Best Breakout Musician) and Rusty Steve, Pink Fuzz, Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and many more. Grab your tickets fast: Last year's UMS sold out daily, with crowds of 10,000 festival-goers taking in music along the mile-long stretch of Broadway. Just know that your money is well spent: UMS partners with a charity every year, and Denver nonprofit Youth on Record is now a partial owner.
Rockygrass Festival
July 28-30
Planet Bluegrass Ranch, 500 West Main Street, Lyons
Three-day tickets start at $235
Rockygrass turned fifty last year, and it's plunging into its second half a century with a splash. With acts like the Lil Smokies, Sierra Hall, Molly Tuttle, Sam Bush and Denver's own Big Richard, which won a Best of Denver award this year for Best Bluegrass Band, this three-day pickin' party will be a boot-stomping affair. And it's all set along the St. Vrain River at Planet Bluegrass Ranch, home base for the promoter that also mounts the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
Rhythms on the Rio
August 4-6
12510 West Highway 112, Del Norte
Tickets are $30-$160
Rhythms on the Rio is celebrating its fifteenth festival from its home on 35 acres along the Rio Grande River. No surprise that music isn't the only entertainment option here: You can enjoy raft and tube floats and races, yoga classes, swimming, fishing, hiking and more. There's also a beer garden stocked with local brews. But you won't want to miss out on any of the sets on this incredible lineup, which includes the Motet, the Infamous Stringdusters, Kitchen Dwellers, the Larry Keel Experience and more.
Beanstalk Music Festival
August 10-12
Rancho del Rio, 4199 Trough Road, Bond
Tickets start at $80
Founded by Colorado jam band Magic Beans eleven years ago, the Beanstalk Music Festival has more than just music. Since it's nestled alongside the Colorado River in the Vail Valley, you can go rafting, bike along a wide selection of trails, or hike and then soak in hot springs. But music is still the primary draw, with Magic Beans playing each night. This year's lineup also includes heavy-duty prog-rock jams from Lespecial, roots rock from the Runaway Grooms, a bluegrass party from Pickin' on the Dead and so much more. This fest is the one for both music and recreation lovers.
Rocky Mountain Folks Festival
August 11-13
Planet Bluegrass Ranch, 500 West Main Street, Lyons
Three-day tickets start at $195
Jackson Browne once said of RMFF: "This is what I had in mind when I was about fifteen or sixteen and I thought it would be really great to travel around and play festivals. This was the festival I was thinking of." For years, Rocky Mountain Folks Festival has welcomed an array of musicians to play for fans at the Planet Bluegrass Ranch; this year includes sets from The Tallest Man on Earth, Katie Pruitt, Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band, Charley Crockett, Tank and the Bangas and many more. There will also be a songwriter showcase at the festival, which calls itself a "Summit on the Song."
Vortex
August 25-27
The JunkYard, 2323 West Mulberry Place
Three-day passes are $229.30
After Meow Wolf brought Convergence Station to Denver in September 2021, the immersive collective decided to also move its music festival here from New Mexico. Vortex had its first run in Denver last summer at new venue the JunkYard to much success, and this year it's just getting better, with a diverse lineup of incredible artists. Remi Wolf will headline the first night, which will also see sets from Claude Vonstroke, Dennis Ferrer and more, while Denver's own GRiZ — the DJ who played the Avalanche's Stanley Cup Tivoli watch party and won a 2023 Best of Denver for Best DJ — will headline August 26 and 27. Those days will also include sets from Armani White, Blond:ish, the Funk Hunters and more.
Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
September 1-3
Snowmass Town Park, 2835 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass
Limited Friday and Saturday tickets ($199) are still available
Tickets to this Labor Day weekend festival are selling fast, and it takes just one look at the lineup to understand why. With the Foo Fighters, the Lumineers, Billy Idol, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Grace Potter, James Bay and Jade Jackson on the stages, it'll be a weekend to remember. Founded in 1991, Jazz Aspen is a nonprofit that aims "to present and preserve jazz and related forms of music through world-class events, performances, and education programs," according to its website. The concerts happen outdoors at Snowmass Town Park, surrounded by views of the Elk Mountain Range, and bring in about 10,000 live-music lovers per year.
Caveman Music Festival
September 1-3
Monument Lake Resort, 4789 CO-12, Weston
Tickets start at $99.99
This festival could be the perfect way to send off your summer, with outdoor rec options ranging from fishing to hiking and kayaking on the grounds, all while you listen to live music from twenty bands and musicians. With two stages and a capacity of 5,000, Caveman offers a more intimate experience than some of this summer's big festivals, but the lineup is still impressive. It includes indie-rock band Dawes, Southern soul rock group JJ Grey & Mofro, country band Shane Smith & the Saints, country singer-songwriter Brent Cobb and more.