Review: Drag, Drama and Discovery in The Legend of Georgia McBride at Vintage Theatre

As the dreaded 2024 election approaches and identity hangs precariously on the edge of public discourse, a drag-themed comedy makes its grand entrance at Vintage Theatre. Directed with a deft hand by Troy Lakey, The Legend of Georgia McBride pirouettes into the heart of the LGBTQIA+ narrative, delivering a message as powerful as a perfectly executed death drop.
The play, written by Matthew López (The Inheritance), takes place in a small-town dive bar in Florida and follows Casey (Matthew Combs), an Elvis impersonator with more charm than cash. His life takes an unexpected turn when his boss, Eddie (the very funny Matt Hindmarch), decides to replace his act with drag queens. Casey's journey from rock and roll to ruffles encapsulates more than just a change in attire; it's a heartfelt exploration of identity, acceptance and the art of drag performance.
Georgia McBride has a strong local connection: It was workshopped at the 2013 Colorado New Play Summit before making its world premiere with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in 2014. In his director's note for Vintage Theatre's current production, Lakey reminisces about his initial encounter with the play at the DCPA. "I remember seeing the show in 2014 and loving it so much that I went back to see it a second time," he wrote. "The joy, laughter and heart of this show have stuck with me for ten years."
And what's not to love? Georgia McBride is basically Elvis-meets-RuPaul, and despite a few bumps, this production is anything but a drag.
The play begins in a dingy apartment filled with Elvis memorabilia, with palm trees and beach signs protruding from the sides — a nod to its Florida setting. The scenic design by Ryan Walkoviak cleverly navigates the challenges of Vintage's space with a rotating set that fluidly transitions us from a cramped apartment to the backstage of Eddie's club.
Edward Hayo's lighting design — a blend of green, orange and blue — paints each scene with broad strokes of emotion and energy, while Cole Emarine's costumes are nothing short of a drag queen's dream closet brought to life. The attention to detail in the drag attire, juxtaposed with perfectly chosen street clothes, elevates the visual storytelling to dizzying heights.
Yet for all its sparkle, the show gets off to a slow start, with an Elvis number from Casey and a lengthy fight between Casey and his partner Jo (Atlas Drake) about finances. But that's just the calm before the storm of sequins and sass; when Miss Tracy (Stuart Sanks) and Rexy (Clark Jones) sashay into the narrative, the energy palpably shifts. Sanks, who works as a local drag queen, brings authenticity to the role, guiding Casey's metamorphosis through both tough love and warmth.
After Rexy gets a little too tipsy, Eddie demands that Casey perform in drag so the show can go on, or he'll shut down the drag performances altogether. With only a few minutes to prepare, Miss Tracy must prepare Casey to make his drag debut to Edith Piaf's French waltz "Padam, Padam," which the audience watches evolve before our eyes as the sequence improves with help from his drag mother.
In a cultural moment in which the LGBTQ+ community continues to face challenges, Lakey's production stands as a vibrant beacon of hope, humor and humanity. It's a celebration of the courage it takes to be true to yourself and live authentically in a world that often demands conformity.
The Legend of Georgia McBride is, in every sense of the word, fabulous.
The Legend of Georgia McBride, through Sunday, March 25, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora. Get tickets at vintagetheatre.org.