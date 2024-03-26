Motus Theater's TRANSformative Stories Shares Trans Truth With Legislators

"For many out there, the trans experience eludes them, and they're not seeing the humanity in it," says Ruby Lopez. "You could do all the political advocacy you want. You could put trans celebrities in movies, which is still cool to see different forms of visibility, but I believe hearing from average people in your local community is much more impactful."
Along with other transgender and nonbinary people, Lopez will be sharing monologues from Motus Theater's TRANSformative Stories across the street from the Colorado Capitol on Thursday, March 28. Under the auspices of Representative Brianna Titone, a pioneering transgender legislator, and the sponsorship of Out Boulder County, the event aims to foster a dialogue to promote hope and understanding while lawmakers consider proposals that would affect trans rights, including a bill that would allow students to use their preferred names at schools, which has moved to the full Senate.
“There’s a lot of people who have been consuming bad information, misinformation and tropes — not the human narratives that TRANSformative Stories puts on stage," Titone says. "These are the kinds of personal stories that people need to hear and need to see, especially for Transgender Day of Visibility" on March 31.
"I believe in the power of storytelling," Lopez adds, "especially being part of a population that at best has been overlooked, and at worst is directly attacked."
Kirsten Wilson, Motus Theater's artistic director and founder, adds that these stories are central to the American experience. "An important part of Motus's mission is to work with people who are subjected to dehumanizing narratives and are on the front lines of state-sanctioned violence," she says. "We are centering nonbinary and transgender people's stories as protagonists in the American drama. … This is an opportunity for Motus to not only shift culture, but inspire more humane legislation."
Lopez's monologue is a poignant exploration of her life story titled "Surprise, It's a Girl." Through her narrative, Lopez aims to connect with both trans individuals and allies, illuminating the trans experience in a way that is both relatable and enlightening.
"For trans folks that are out, I hope they see themselves in my story, especially younger ones that are looking up to the generation of trans people that are adults now," Lopez says. "And for those that aren't trans, this is a firsthand account of what it means to be trans, or at least one way. I can't represent the vast gender spectrum, but at least people won’t say, ‘Oh, well, I haven't met a trans person or heard their story,' because now you have. ... I don't want to give too many spoilers, but my monologue centers on the theme of birth and rebirth, and features many ups and downs."
Overall, the Motus monologues are a call to action that invite policymakers, community leaders and the public to support a more inclusive and empathetic society. As Wilson and Lopez both emphasize, the stories shared on stage are not just personal accounts, but powerful testimonies to the strength of the trans community. They serve as a reminder of the urgent need for supportive legislation that protects the rights of all individuals, regardless of gender identity.
"We're hoping this performance helps close the gap between some of the legislators and their constituents," Wilson says. "The monologists share their hearts and courage. I hope that courage is contagious so that when legislators are faced with restrictive ballot initiatives that we know will be moving Colorado, they are courageously able to step up and say, 'The biggest threat right now is not transgender and nonbinary people impacting Colorado — it's really reductive legislation,' because that is what's harming transgender and nonbinary people right now."
Lopez highlights Colorado's unique position and its responsibility to uphold and advance trans rights. By sharing their stories, Lopez and her colleagues not only increase visibility but also challenge legislators to stand on the right side of history when it comes to upholding protections for the country's trans and nonbinary citizens. "Colorado is uniquely positioned right now within the political landscape as a blue state that has trans protection laws in place, but we are basically an island surrounded by red states that are very openly anti-trans," Lopez says. "When you have that case with Nex [Benedict], the young person essentially assaulted to death in school, which happened in one of our neighboring states."
Given the stakes, she wants lawmakers to "stand their ground and say, 'This is who we are as Colorado, and these are our values. We welcome everyone, and everyone will be safe here.'
"I hope that the stories that we share, even though I share quite a bit of adversity in my story, will inspire legislators to do better for trans people," she concludes.
TRANSformative Stories, Thursday, March 28, coffee and bagels at 7:45 a.m., performance at 8 a.m., Conference Center at the Colorado State Services Building, Room 104, 1525 Sherman Street. Learn more at motustheater.org.