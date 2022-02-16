RiNo's Hopes to Highlight Graffiti Art Hit a Wall

DAV didn't ever receive a permit request for the mural and didn't approve the artwork, so it did indeed go up without the agency's knowledge. ...

Had things been approved in advance, it wouldn't have been seen as graffiti,"



Location and timing both played a role in the mural's coverup, says DAV's public-art program manager, Michael Chavez.



"When COVID happened, a lot of areas around the city were hit hard with vandalism, that wall included," he says. "The vandalism that was happening in the underpass was happening frequently, and it comes to a saturation point where it's too much to fix. Alex reached out to us in early 2021 about doing this permission wall — this was their way of fixing it. At the time, we were in the midst of agency-wide furloughs, and we were short-handed and just couldn't get to it."



Ultimately, DAV wasn't able to meet with Pangburn until a month ago — long after the original effort was taken down. The graffiti mural wall was a complicated concept, Chavez notes, because the city has to approve the contents of a mural before it goes up, making an official wall that showcases multiple artists over the course of a year a challenging process.



Instead, the wall went the unofficial route. "The only assumption I can make is they kind of went rogue and just did it," he says. "The city looks like the bad guys, but it wasn't us. DOTI is just doing their job. They've got multiple trucks around the city every day taking down stuff; it's gotten difficult to keep up with the vandalism. ... It's unfortunate, because the artists spent a lot of time and money. I understand the frustration, but there are certain channels you have to go through."

